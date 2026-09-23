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Home > Regionals News > ‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

A social panchayat in Haryana’s Hisar district has passed a controversial resolution opposing love marriages in Arya Nagar village and proposed social boycotts for couples, their families and supporters. Police are examining the matter.

‘No Love Marriages’. Image Credit: AI
‘No Love Marriages’. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 12:49 IST

A social panchayat held in Arya Nagar village of Haryana’s Hisar district has stirred controversy after passing a resolution barring love marriages within the village, warning that couples who marry against this diktat will face social boycott. The gathering, held on Sunday, was attended by nearly 1,000 villagers, though the panchayat itself holds no official or elected status.

What The Resolution States?

As per the resolution, any couple from the same village entering into a love marriage will be socially ostracised, and the same treatment could extend to their family members and even those who openly support such unions. It was further proposed that a committee be formed to carry out a door-to-door campaign to gather villagers’ opinions on the proposed ban.

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Villagers Defend The Decision

Defending the move, villager Bhajan Lal said that every girl in the village is considered a daughter, and the emerging trend of love marriages was seen as a departure from long held social customs, prompting the community to unite against it. The panchayat was presided over by village elder Kulwant Gosla, and villagers said the decision followed three love marriages within the village in recent months.

Sarpanch Distances Himself

Arya Nagar’s elected sarpanch, Rattan Singh, clarified that the elected village panchayat had no involvement in the resolution, even though he was present at the gathering. He noted that the three marriages that triggered the meeting included two inter caste unions and one within the same caste.

Police And Legal Reaction

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said the matter would be examined and assured that adequate security would be provided to couples affected by such decisions. Senior Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Kamal Anand stressed that consenting adults have a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution to choose their life partners, adding that social boycotts ordered by panchayats carry no legal standing and could attract criminal action.

A Larger Pattern Of Concern

Such incidents renew concerns around honour based restrictions on marriage choices. Past research, including a study by rights groups covering several states, has highlighted that honour driven violence against couples remains widely underreported across the country.

Authorities have indicated that the situation will be closely monitored to ensure the safety of couples and their families amid rising tensions in the village.

Also Read: Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

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‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott
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‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

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‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

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‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott
‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott
‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott
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‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

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