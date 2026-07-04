No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

The Maharashtra government is serious about children’s health, and due to this, the government has announced a strict ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks within a 500-metre radius of schools across the state. The decision will impact popular brands like Sting, as it aims to protect school-going children from potential health risks linked to these beverages.

State Legislative Assembly by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal has confirmed the move after BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute raised concerns.

Why Officials Took Action?

MLA Vikram Pachpute highlighted growing worries about energy drink consumption among children. He argued that although these products follow manufacturing rules, they are still widely available near schools and can be harmful due to high caffeine content.

He also pointed out that warning labels already state these drinks are not suitable for children and pregnant women. Despite this, they continue to be sold openly near educational institutions. Pachpute even claimed that in terms of long-term health effects, energy drinks could be more harmful than alcohol for minors, calling for immediate restrictions.

Government Response and Enforcement Plan

While responding to the concerns, the FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal acknowledged the widespread availability of such drinks near schools. He confirmed that the state will enforce a 500-metre restriction zone, covering not only narcotics but also energy drinks.

The FDA has also issued circulars dated October 3, 2024, and September 17, 2025, directing officials to inspect vendors near schools, collect food samples, and take action against misleading advertisements. Authorities have clarified that while “energy drinks” are not separately defined under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, they are regulated as non-alcoholic caffeinated beverages under existing food safety regulations.

Broader Crackdown on Unsafe Food Products

BJP MLA Rahul Kul expanded the discussion by raising concerns about narcotics being sold under the disguise of flavoured products, as well as high-sugar flavoured milk and chemical additives in food items near schools. An internal FDA investigation is currently underway to examine these issues more closely.

Stronger FDA Action Across Maharashtra

The announcement came as newly appointed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe intensified a statewide crackdown on food safety violations. Since taking charge on May 25, he has targeted banned gutkha, pan masala, and unhygienic food outlets.