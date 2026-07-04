No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 DAC angioplasty Dehradun jewellery theft dog dressed as Krishna Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in Lobga Rangzen instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

Maharashtra bans energy drinks near schools within 500m amid health concerns. FDA tightens rules, investigates unsafe food products and caffeine risks.

Maharashtra has banned energy drinks within 500 metres of schools, raising concerns over youth health risks, caffeine addiction, and unsafe food products sold near students. Here is what led to the decision. (Image: Unsplash)
Maharashtra has banned energy drinks within 500 metres of schools, raising concerns over youth health risks, caffeine addiction, and unsafe food products sold near students. Here is what led to the decision. (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 00:21 IST

The Maharashtra government is serious about children’s health, and due to this, the government has announced a strict ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks within a 500-metre radius of schools across the state. The decision will impact popular brands like Sting, as it aims to protect school-going children from potential health risks linked to these beverages.
 
State Legislative Assembly by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal has confirmed the move after BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute raised concerns. 
 

Why Officials Took Action?

MLA Vikram Pachpute highlighted growing worries about energy drink consumption among children. He argued that although these products follow manufacturing rules, they are still widely available near schools and can be harmful due to high caffeine content.
 
He also pointed out that warning labels already state these drinks are not suitable for children and pregnant women. Despite this, they continue to be sold openly near educational institutions. Pachpute even claimed that in terms of long-term health effects, energy drinks could be more harmful than alcohol for minors, calling for immediate restrictions.
 

Government Response and Enforcement Plan

While responding to the concerns, the FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal acknowledged the widespread availability of such drinks near schools. He confirmed that the state will enforce a 500-metre restriction zone, covering not only narcotics but also energy drinks.
 
The FDA has also issued circulars dated October 3, 2024, and September 17, 2025, directing officials to inspect vendors near schools, collect food samples, and take action against misleading advertisements. Authorities have clarified that while “energy drinks” are not separately defined under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, they are regulated as non-alcoholic caffeinated beverages under existing food safety regulations.
 

Broader Crackdown on Unsafe Food Products

BJP MLA Rahul Kul expanded the discussion by raising concerns about narcotics being sold under the disguise of flavoured products, as well as high-sugar flavoured milk and chemical additives in food items near schools. An internal FDA investigation is currently underway to examine these issues more closely.
 

Stronger FDA Action Across Maharashtra

The announcement came as newly appointed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe intensified a statewide crackdown on food safety violations. Since taking charge on May 25, he has targeted banned gutkha, pan masala, and unhygienic food outlets.
 
Recently, the FDA suspended licences of six hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and clubs in Mumbai for violating food safety norms, signalling a tougher enforcement drive across the state.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?
Tags: Maharashtra Sting BanNarhari ZirwalSting ban

RELATED News

Can Dressing a Pet Dog as Lord Krishna Be a Crime? Punjab and Haryana High Court Says No

Nisha Chauhan Murder: Was The Land Dispute Behind Meerut Influencer’s Killing By Husband?

After Video Call For Birthday Gift, Hyderabad Club Dancer Found Dead in Hotel Room

Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition

Blood Group Blunder in Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Medical File!? Error That Put VVIP Records Under Scanner

Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It

Just One Night of Rain? Rs 12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cave-In, NHAI Suspends Officials

Jashn Golf Estate Sets a New Industry Benchmark: From Brochure to Built, Jashn Realty Reinvents India’s Luxury Launch Model

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

Country Club Expands Globally, Plans Türkiye Entry After Thailand MasterCard Success Following Invitation from H.E. Orhan Yalman Okan

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?
No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?
No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?
No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

QUICK LINKS