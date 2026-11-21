In a major security lapse, a Senegalese national detained at a police station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly escaped from custody after the constable assigned to guard him reportedly fell asleep. The incident has raised serious questions about police vigilance and security arrangements at the station. Following the escape, the constable was suspended for alleged negligence, while senior officials have ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Foreigner Detained Over Passport Issues

According to reports, the man, identified as Samuel, was detained at Talaiya Police Station in Bhopal over issues related to his passport. He had reportedly been intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while travelling on a train in Bhopal. During verification, officials allegedly found that he did not possess a passport, following which he was taken into custody and kept at the police station’s detention facility. Reports further claimed that Samuel was handcuffed while being detained, although he was not accused in any criminal case.

Constable Allegedly Asleep When Samuel Escaped

The constable deployed to guard the Senegalese national was allegedly asleep when Samuel managed to escape from police custody. The incident has prompted questions about how a detainee could flee despite being kept inside a police station under official supervision. Taking action, the department suspended the constable for negligence in performing his assigned duty.

Additional DCP to Probe Police Lapse

Following the escape, an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has been tasked with investigating the role of personnel who were on duty at the time. The inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances that allowed the detainee to escape and whether there were any further lapses in security arrangements.

Questions Over Police Vigilance

The incident has once again brought police accountability and custodial security into focus. How could a foreign national detained at a police station escape while under the watch of security personnel? With an official inquiry underway, authorities will now have to establish how the alleged negligence occurred and trace the escaped man.

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