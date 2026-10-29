‘No Physical Relations, So How Was Son Born?’ Madras High Court Rejects DNA Test Plea, Fines Husband Rs 50,000

The Madurai Bench refused to order a DNA test on a child whose father doubted his paternity, ruling that a boy’s identity cannot be put at stake to prove allegations against his mother.

A Marriage, A Son, And A Dispute That Lasted Years

It began with a wedding on November 24, 2008. The couple had a son. Then the marriage broke down.

In August 2013, the wife started domestic violence proceedings against her husband. The case was later transferred and renumbered, and it is now pending before the Judicial Magistrate at Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district.

Years passed. Then, in 2023, the husband made a new request.

The Husband’s Request

The husband applied for a DNA test to show that the child was not his biological son. His claim was that there had been no access between him and his wife in the period before conception and during the pregnancy.

The Magistrate rejected the application on December 1, 2023. He found nothing to suggest that the husband lacked access to his wife during that time.

The Fight Moves To The High Court

The husband challenged the order in the Madras High Court through a criminal revision petition. He argued that he had always denied being the father and that a DNA test was needed to prove there was no access. No lawyer appeared for the wife in the revision proceedings.

In an order dated October 9, 2026, Justice Shamim Ahmed of the Madurai Bench dismissed the petition.

The Law That Protects The Child

However, the reasoning for this was based on Section 116 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, which states that any child born during the subsistence of the marriage or within 280 days from the end of the marriage if the mother has not married again shall be deemed to be legitimate unless it is proved that there was no intercourse between the parties at the relevant period.

The court explained that this creates a strong presumption, designed to stop unnecessary questions over a child’s paternity. It found that the husband had produced no material to prove non access. It also noted that he filed his application in 2023, years after the domestic violence case began, with no satisfactory explanation for the delay.

What The Supreme Court Has Said

The High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s rulings that DNA tests cannot be ordered as a matter of routine and that a strong prima facie case must first be shown. It referred to Ivan Rathinam v. Milan Joseph (2025), Goutam Kundu v. State of West Bengal (1993) and Aparna Ajinkya Firodia v. Ajinkya Arun Firodia (2023), which warned against using DNA tests as a shortcut to prove infidelity.

It also pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision in Selvi v. State of Karnataka on privacy and scientific tests that are forced on people. The paternity issue itself, however, was decided mainly on the legal presumption, the lack of a strong prima facie case and the failure to show non access.

The Child At The Centre

The most striking part of the order concerns the child. The judge said that a request for a DNA test on a child must be looked at from the child’s point of view and not from the parents’. The court observed that a child cannot be used as a pawn to show that his mother lived in adultery, and that a DNA test could not serve as a shortcut to prove infidelity said to have happened a decade ago or after the child’s birth.

The judge added that a DNA test is not the only way to establish the truth, and that the husband could try to prove his allegations through other evidence permitted by law, but not at the cost of the child’s right to identity and privacy.

Costs On The Husband

The court also concluded that the husband had begun the proceedings to humiliate his wife and damage her reputation in society. It imposed costs of ₹50,000, to be deposited within six weeks to the credit of the pending domestic violence case. After deposit, the Magistrate is to release the money to the wife immediately. If the husband does not pay, the Magistrate must take steps to recover it under the law.

What Comes Next

The domestic violence case in Kalasapakkam goes on, and the husband must now pay the costs within six weeks or face recovery steps. He may still choose to approach the Supreme Court, though the High Court’s findings on delay, absence of proof and the child’s rights will not be easy to overcome. The order will also be watched by lawyers and families in similar disputes, as another reminder from the courts that a child’s identity is not a bargaining chip in a marital fight.

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