No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with a Calcutta High Court order denying interim relief to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction over the freezing of its bank accounts.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and B Varale declined to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution, saying the matter is already pending before the Calcutta High Court.

However, the apex court asked the Calcutta High Court to expedite the hearing.

Reportedly, the TMC’s four accounts maintained with a PSU Bank, were debit-frozen after a criminal investigation by the West Bengal Police. The accounts were seized following a complaint filed by Biswanath Das, an MLA associated with a rival TMC faction.

Mamata moves SC after no relief from Calcutta HC

The Mamata-led TMC faction had moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court declined to grant interim permission to operate the accounts.

Appearing for Mamata faction of TMC, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the freezing of bank accounts had severely impacted the party’s functioning. Singhvi informed the court that the party’s audited accounts showed minimum monthly expenditure of around Rs 12.15 crore for its routine operations, which excludes political and other election-related expenses.

According to Manu Singhvi, the four Indian Bank accounts were separate from the three HDFC accounts involved in earlier proceedings. He said the grounds cited for freezing the bank accounts did not justify blocking their operation.

What West Bengal govt said in court Did?

Opposing TMC plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of West Bengal Government, referred to police probe in connection with the complaint and the ongoing dispute over claim to the original Trinamool Congress.

3 HDFC accounts Frozen by ED in July

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate had separately frozen 3 HDFC’s bank accounts associated with TMC in July. The accounts were freezed by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case. The Calcutta High Court in July allowed the Mamata-led faction to use the HDFC accounts for day-to-day and monthly expenses under the supervision of a court-appointed Special Officer.