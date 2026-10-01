LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

Reportedly, the TMC's four accounts maintained with a PSU Bank, were debit-frozen after a criminal investigation by the West Bengal Police. The accounts were seized following a complaint filed by Biswanath Das, an MLA associated with a rival TMC faction.

The Mamata-led TMC faction had moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court declined to grant interim permission to operate the accounts. (Pic: ANI)
The Mamata-led TMC faction had moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court declined to grant interim permission to operate the accounts. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:57 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with a Calcutta High Court order denying interim relief to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction over the freezing of its bank accounts.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and B Varale declined to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution, saying the matter is already pending before the Calcutta High Court.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the apex court asked the Calcutta High Court to expedite the hearing.

Reportedly, the TMC’s four accounts maintained with a PSU Bank, were debit-frozen after a criminal investigation by the West Bengal Police. The accounts were seized following a complaint filed by Biswanath Das, an MLA associated with a rival TMC faction.

Mamata moves SC after no relief from Calcutta HC

The Mamata-led TMC faction had moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court declined to grant interim permission to operate the accounts.

Appearing for Mamata faction of TMC, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the freezing of bank accounts had severely impacted the party’s functioning. Singhvi informed the court that the party’s audited accounts showed minimum monthly expenditure of around Rs 12.15 crore for its routine operations, which excludes political and other election-related expenses.

According to Manu Singhvi, the four Indian Bank accounts were separate from the three HDFC accounts involved in earlier proceedings. He said the grounds cited for freezing the bank accounts did not justify blocking their operation.

What West Bengal govt said in court Did?

Opposing TMC plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of West Bengal Government, referred to police probe in connection with the complaint and the ongoing dispute over claim to the original Trinamool Congress.

3 HDFC accounts Frozen by ED in July

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate had separately frozen 3 HDFC’s bank accounts associated with TMC in July. The accounts were freezed by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case. The Calcutta High Court in July allowed the Mamata-led faction to use the HDFC accounts for day-to-day and monthly expenses under the supervision of a court-appointed Special Officer.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts
Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

Drug Peddlers Make Reels Inside Nashik Central Jail, Prison Turned Into ‘Fun Hub’; Viral Video Exposes Shocking Security Lapse

Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

LATEST NEWS

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Fallout: What Does This Mean For Portuguese Star in Race to 1000 Goals?

Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Veteran Investor, Anil Kumar Goel-Backed TNA Solutions to Hit Capital Markets with IPO

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Bollywood Films That Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Life and Ideals to the Screen

Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired Before Lionel Messi? Here’s What Happened Between CR7 and Coach Jorge Jesus

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts
No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts
No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts
No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts
No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

QUICK LINKS