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Home > Regionals News > No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

Ailing man carried on a cot for 1 km to reach the main road in Giridih as villagers struggle with a damaged, unpaved road and lack of ambulance access.

Sick man carried on cot as ambulance fails to reach village (Image: ITV)
Sick man carried on cot as ambulance fails to reach village (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 10:38 IST

A sick man being carried on a cot for nearly one kilometre has once again raised questions over road connectivity in Ranchi’s wider region. A video from Deori in Giridih shows villagers carrying Munshi Kisku through a broken, unpaved path from Lohi Tola in Barmasia village to the main road. With an ambulance unable to reach the village, the cot became his “ambulance”. Kisku was reportedly taken to Giridih Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Ranchi region road crisis leaves villagers carrying patients to main road

Villagers said the lack of a paved road makes it difficult for ambulances and other vehicles to reach the village. During rains, mud and potholes worsen the problem. They said the issue has been raised several times with public representatives and officials, but no permanent solution has followed.

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After the video went viral, questions were raised over the administration and public representatives. Residents have demanded that a proper road be built or the existing path be made passable. They have also warned of agitation if action is not taken. The Ranchi region has repeatedly seen similar concerns over last-mile medical access.

Ranchi road troubles echo other cases of patients carried without ambulances

In June 2025, a 65-year-old woman in Simdega was carried nearly four kilometres on a cot to reach a roadhead because an ambulance could not reach her village. Locals then arranged a private ambulance after the vehicle waiting at the highway had broken down.

A similar case was reported in Odisha in July 2026, when a 70-year-old diarrhoea patient was carried nearly three kilometres on a cot after an ambulance could not reach her village because of a muddy road.

Ranchi questions grow as poor roads affect emergency healthcare

Such incidents show how a short distance can become a major obstacle during medical emergencies. In another reported case in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara in June 2026, a pregnant woman was carried on a cot across a swollen river after an ambulance failed to reach her hamlet. She gave birth during the journey.

For villagers in Barmasia, the question remains simple: when will the road finally become usable? The one-kilometre journey with Kisku on a cot has turned a local road problem into a wider question over basic healthcare access in the Ranchi region.

Also Read: Astha Kunj Gang Rape: Delhi Minor Reveals Horrifying Details Of Assault, Cops Find Condoms At Scene    

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No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

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No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

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No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

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No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi
No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi
No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi
No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi
No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

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