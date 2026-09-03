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Home > Regionals News > No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

A young boy fell ill and had to be carried by villagers for 2 to 3 km across muddy terrain and fields using a makeshift cloth sling.

Villagers urge local and district administration to immediately construct a road connecting their settlement to primary roads and healthcare facilities.
Villagers urge local and district administration to immediately construct a road connecting their settlement to primary roads and healthcare facilities.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 16:27 IST

A distressing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa highlighted the hardships faced by villagers due to the lack of proper road connectivity. A young boy who fell ill reportedly had to be carried in a makeshift sling made from a piece of cloth after an ambulance was unable to reach the village. Villagers carried the child for around 2 to 3 km through muddy and difficult terrain to reach a point where he could be taken to a hospital.

Ambulance Could Not Reach the Village

According to villagers, the boy suddenly fell ill and needed medical attention. However, the poor condition and lack of a proper road prevented an ambulance from reaching the settlement, reports a YouTube Channel, Tez Khabar. With no immediate transport available, the villagers reportedly placed the child in a cloth sling and carried him towards the main road. Some villagers also carried the boy on their shoulders while making their way through muddy stretches and fields.

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Villagers Walked Through Fields to Reach Medical Help

A villager claimed that he witnessed the family struggling to take the child to a doctor. He alleged that there was no proper road connecting the settlement to the hospital and that the villagers had to use fields and muddy paths to reach the main road. The difficult journey reportedly covered around 2 to 3 km before the child could be transported further for medical treatment.

Residents Claim Years of Neglect

Villagers alleged that the road connectivity problem had existed for years and that repeated difficulties had been faced by residents, particularly during medical emergencies and the monsoon season. They claimed that the district administration had been informed about the issue, but no concrete response had been received so far.

Villagers Demand Proper Road Connectivity

The incident has renewed demands for a proper road connecting the settlement with the main road and nearby healthcare facilities. Residents said the absence of basic road infrastructure could put lives at risk during medical emergencies. Villagers have urged the administration to address the connectivity problem and ensure that ambulances and other emergency services can reach the settlement without difficulty.
Also Read: Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash

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No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh
Tags: ambulance accessChild in clothlack of healthcare infrastructuremadhya pradeshRewa districtrural development neglectRural road connectivity

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No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

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No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

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No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh
No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh
No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh
No Road, No Ambulance: Villagers Carry Sick Boy In Cloth Sling, Walk 3 Km On Muddy Fields To Reach Hospital in Madhya Pradesh

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