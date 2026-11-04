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Home > Regionals News > No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

No sweets or gift hampers! A Delhi company surprised employees with iPhone 16 smartphones for Diwali. The viral video has sparked excitement, job requests and hilarious reactions online.

Delhi office goes viral after employees find brand-new iPhone 16 on their desks (Photo: X)
Delhi office goes viral after employees find brand-new iPhone 16 on their desks (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 17:59 IST

A Delhi-based company has taken Diwali celebrations to another level by gifting iPhone 16 smartphones to its employees. The surprise has caught everyone’s attention on social media, with many users praising the company’s generous festive gesture. The company, based in Rohini, New Delhi, shared a short video of the celebrations on its official Instagram account. The clip shows several iPhone 16 handsets placed on employees’ desks, each decorated with a ribbon.

iPhone 16 Smartphones on Employees’ Desks

The 15-second video features iPhones in different colours, including white, green, blue and black. The smartphones can be seen placed neatly in front of computers across the office. Towards the end of the video, several women employees are seen reacting happily to the surprise gifts. Sharing the clip, the company wrote, “No competition. Aapko kya mila? (What did you get?)”

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The caption added a playful touch to the celebration. It also encouraged people to share what they had received from their employers this Diwali.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Financersaab (@financersaab2.0)

Viral Diwali Gift Video Gets Internet Talking

The video quickly gained attention, with users flooding the comments section with reactions. While many appreciated the company’s gesture, some initially questioned whether the video was real or generated using artificial intelligence.

The company responded to one such comment by laughing off the suggestion and asking the user to watch the video again. It insisted that the clip was not AI-generated.

From Job Requests to Soan Papdi Jokes

The expensive Diwali gifts also triggered some hilarious reactions. One user expressed a desire to join the company and asked whether there were any job vacancies. Another joked that they might have to stop using Instagram during Diwali to avoid feeling jealous after watching such videos.

One comment humorously suggested that female employees received iPhones while male employees were given gold coins. Meanwhile, another user complained that they had not even received a box of soan papdi from their employer. The video has once again sparked conversations about employee appreciation and how companies celebrate festivals with their teams.

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No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’
Tags: Corporate GiftsdelhidiwaliEmployee Surprisehome-hero-pos-15Instagram viraliphone 16Office CelebrationSocial Mediatrending newsviral video

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No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

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No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

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No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’
No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’
No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’
No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’
No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

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