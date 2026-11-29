A wedding in Solana village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread attention on social media after a video showing a toy Thar being handed over to the groom’s father went viral. The unusual incident reportedly took place after the groom’s family allegedly demanded a Thar vehicle as dowry and refused to proceed with the Nikah when the demand was not fulfilled. According to reports, the groom’s procession (Baraat) had arrived from Dnyanpur for the wedding. However, celebrations reportedly turned into a dispute when the groom’s side allegedly insisted on receiving a car before the marriage ceremony could take place.

Groom’s Side Allegedly Refuses Nikah Over Car Demand

Reports suggest that a disagreement broke out between the two families during the wedding after the groom’s side allegedly demanded a Thar as dowry. The situation reportedly escalated when the groom’s family refused to proceed with the Nikah until the vehicle was provided. The demand allegedly left the bride’s family upset, as the marriage ceremony could not move forward. The dispute soon turned into an unusual episode that attracted attention from those present at the wedding.

Bride’s Family Responds With Toy Thar

In an unexpected response, members of the bride’s family reportedly went to the local market and purchased a toy Thar. After the marriage was called off, the toy vehicle was handed over to the groom’s father. A video showing the moment has since gone viral on social media, with users reacting to the bride’s family’s response to the alleged dowry demand.

Claims of Baraat Being Held Hostage Unverified

There are also claims circulating that the groom’s procession was held hostage following the dispute. However, this claim has not been independently verified. The incident has reignited discussions about dowry demands and their impact on marriages. The exact circumstances surrounding the dispute, including the claims made by both families, remain unclear based on the available information.

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