Rs 5 Crore To End The Relationship: 22-Year-Old Noida Student Trapped Online, Spent Lakhs On Mumbai Woman Only To Find She Was Married

A 22-year-old B.Tech student in Noida allegedly spent around Rs 50 lakh on a woman he met through an online gaming and video chatting app, only to later discover that she was already married. The student’s family has now alleged that the woman, Jasleen alias Jyoti Sarkar, pressured him to marry her and demanded Rs 5 crore to end the relationship. The case has been registered against the woman, her sister Christy alias Savita, and RK alias Ratandeep on court orders.

Noida student met woman through online gaming app

The student is the son of a business man residing in sector 33, Noida, and he is in his final year of studying B.Tech. The female was from Mumbai, and he met her in April 2025 through an online gaming and video chatting application. This is when he had no clue that she was a married lady with a child.

The online friendship gradually became closer. According to the family’s allegations, the woman began accepting money and gifts from the student while presenting the relationship as friendship and love. Within a few months, the student had allegedly spent nearly ₹50 lakh on her through gifts and other forms of help.

Noida family discovers woman was already married

The relationship became more serious when the two reached the point of discussing marriage. However, when the student’s family made inquiries about the woman, they discovered that she was already married and had a child.

The family alleges that the woman continued pressuring the student to marry her. When he tried to end the relationship after learning about her marriage, she allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for leaving him alone. The allegations have reportedly caused significant mental distress to the student and his family.

Noida police probe Rs 50 lakh, Rs 5 crore allegations

The student’s father approached the police, following which a case was registered against Jasleen, her sister Christy and RK alias Ratandeep on the orders of the court.

Station House Officer Umesh Chandra Nithani said police are examining online chats, transactions and other facts linked to the accused. Statements of relatives will also be recorded. “Only after the investigation will it be clear how much truth there is in the allegations of taking 50 lakh rupees from the student and the alleged demand for 5 crore rupees,” Nithani said. Police are currently investigating all aspects of the case.

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