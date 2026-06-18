Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

A sensational case involving an alleged extramarital affair, blackmail, extortion, and a violent attack has emerged from Noida in the National Capital Region. Police have said a woman has alleged that another woman has blackmailed and is demanding ₹6 lakh from her husband after having an intimate relationship with him. The grievance, which was related to the incidents that allegedly occurred in 2025, has now been registered in the Phase-II police station police station area of Gautam Budh Nagar. The accused woman’s use of private photographs and videos to coerce the man into paying significant amounts of money and, in turn, orchestrating an attack on the complainant are being investigated.

What Happened Here?

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, she had been living with her family in a residential society in the Bisrakh area. The woman belonged to the Phase-II area and after she got married in January 2025, she was slowly getting close to her husband, she alleged. The business or friendly relationship turned into a romantic connection, which has been reported. It was a professional or friendly relationship that supposedly transformed into a romantic relationship. The complainant alleges they were in contact for a few months before they entered into an intimate relationship. It is said that the issue was discovered May 5, 2025, when the wife discovered the two together in an embarrassing situation, resulting in a conflict amongst the family.

Photos and Videos Taken

According to media reports, the grievance also accuses the accused woman of taking pictures and videos of the husband without his knowledge during the relationship. The wife alleges that these pictures were then used to extort money from him, threatening that they would be disseminated among family members and members of society if he did not pay. The man feared damaging the reputation and family life of his wife and was allegedly ‘paying’ her roughly ₹6 lakh. The complainant has alleged that the woman was deliberately trying to ensnare her husband and extort money from him using intimidation and threats.

The Events Take An Ugly Turn

This dispute was further complicated by the wife’s claim of being attacked some months later. On September 29, the accused woman along with five-six unknown men allegedly assaulted her near Labour Chowk in Bhangel, her statement read. She said she escaped by a whisker, and was able to save herself from the sudden attack. A case has been registered against the complainant after lodging a complaint with senior police officials, police sources have said, and an investigation is currently underway. Police are now investigating the charges of extortion, blackmail and assault to see how it all took place and who was responsible.

Where Is The Couple Now?

The argument between the couple and the woman is from 2025, police said. A written grievance was filed on the internet with senior officers at Lucknow from where a case was registered. But now it’s a done deal between both sides. The couple has since moved out of the city and made their home in Mumbai.

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