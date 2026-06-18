LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Police said the dispute between the couple and a woman dates back to 2025 and was registered after an online complaint was filed with senior officials in Lucknow.

(AI Generated Image)
(AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 09:53 IST

A sensational case involving an alleged extramarital affair, blackmail, extortion, and a violent attack has emerged from Noida in the National Capital Region. Police have said a woman has alleged that another woman has blackmailed and is demanding ₹6 lakh from her husband after having an intimate relationship with him. The grievance, which was related to the incidents that allegedly occurred in 2025, has now been registered in the Phase-II police station police station area of Gautam Budh Nagar. The accused woman’s use of private photographs and videos to coerce the man into paying significant amounts of money and, in turn, orchestrating an attack on the complainant are being investigated.

What Happened Here?

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, she had been living with her family in a residential society in the Bisrakh area. The woman belonged to the Phase-II area and after she got married in January 2025, she was slowly getting close to her husband, she alleged. The business or friendly relationship turned into a romantic connection, which has been reported. It was a professional or friendly relationship that supposedly transformed into a romantic relationship. The complainant alleges they were in contact for a few months before they entered into an intimate relationship. It is said that the issue was discovered May 5, 2025, when the wife discovered the two together in an embarrassing situation, resulting in a conflict amongst the family.

Photos and Videos Taken

According to media reports, the grievance also accuses the accused woman of taking pictures and videos of the husband without his knowledge during the relationship. The wife alleges that these pictures were then used to extort money from him, threatening that they would be disseminated among family members and members of society if he did not pay. The man feared damaging the reputation and family life of his wife and was allegedly ‘paying’ her roughly ₹6 lakh. The complainant has alleged that the woman was deliberately trying to ensnare her husband and extort money from him using intimidation and threats.

You Might Be Interested In

The Events Take An Ugly Turn

This dispute was further complicated by the wife’s claim of being attacked some months later. On September 29, the accused woman along with five-six unknown men allegedly assaulted her near Labour Chowk in Bhangel, her statement read. She said she escaped by a whisker, and was able to save herself from the sudden attack. A case has been registered against the complainant after lodging a complaint with senior police officials, police sources have said, and an investigation is currently underway. Police are now investigating the charges of extortion, blackmail and assault to see how it all took place and who was responsible.

Where Is The Couple Now?

The argument between the couple and the woman is from 2025, police said. A written grievance was filed on the internet with senior officers at Lucknow from where a case was registered. But now it’s a done deal between both sides. The couple has since moved out of the city and made their home in Mumbai.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?
Tags: Affair Caseblackmail allegationscrime newsdelhi-ncrExtortion Caseindia newslove trianglemumbaiNoidaPolice Caseuttar pradesh

RELATED News

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

Kanpur Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee

Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Panipuri

LATEST NEWS

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

US Fed Holds Rates: What Kevin Warsh's First Fed Meeting Means For India

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Expected Shortly at caresults.icai.org; Check Scorecard Download Steps

Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE

Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Districts

Can NDA Reach Magic 360 Number? Opposition Cracks Bring BJP Alliance Closer To Two-Thirds Mark

What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Top Clues Investors Must Know

IIT Delhi Tops India in QS World University Rankings 2027, Records Best-Ever Rank for an Indian Institute

Stock Market Outlook: Fed Holds Rates; Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally?

Delhi Weather Today June 18: Temperature Set To Rise For Next Three Days

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?
Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?
Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?
Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

QUICK LINKS