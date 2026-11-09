Noida Birthday Party Turns Deadly: 25-Year-Old Killed After Scooter Touch Sparks Brawl, His Friend Critical

In a tragic incident on the day of Diwali, a birthday celebration turned violent after a minor dispute escalated into a physical fight in Noida’s Nayabans village. The incident left a 25-year-old man dead and his friend seriously injured as a scooter allegedly touched a youth’s leg.

The incident took place in a park near Nayabans under the jurisdiction of Phase 1 police station. The deceased has been identified as Amit. His friend Shivam has sustained head injuries and was referred to a higher medical centre for treatment. His condition is currently reported to be out of danger.

According to police, Amit was at the park on Sunday night with his friends Shivam, Yashpal, Akash and Vinod. As the group was preparing to leave on their scooters, one of the vehicles allegedly brushed against the leg of a youth who was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the same park with a group of companions.

A heated argument broke out between the two groups over the incident, which soon escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Amit suffered a serious head injury, while Shivam was also injured in the head.

Their friends rushed both men to a hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead. Shivam was given initial treatment before being referred to a higher medical centre.