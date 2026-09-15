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Home > Regionals News > Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

A major Noida elevated road suddenly developed a 20-foot-long, 10-foot-deep pit, forcing authorities to stop traffic and raising fresh questions over road safety and maintenance.

Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 16:46 IST

Panic spread on a key elevated road in Noida after a section of the road suddenly sank. The incident took place on the 4.8-km elevated road connecting Sector 61 and Sector 18. The damaged section left behind a pit nearly 20 feet long and 10 feet deep. Fortunately, no major accident was reported.

The elevated road is one of Noida’s busiest routes. It carries a large number of vehicles every day. It also plays a key role in connecting Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, the 7X housing societies and Delhi’s DND area.

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Traffic Halted After Road Sinks

After the damage was noticed, traffic on the elevated road was halted as a safety measure. This step resulted in a traffic jam on the road, which is usually a very busy route. Images and videos related to the damage on the road have started being circulated on social media platforms as well.

This unexpected collapse has created fear among the locals and travellers using this route. Many people have started questioning the quality of construction of this road. This is a serious issue for the reason that the road carries a huge number of vehicles every day.

Noida Authority Faces Questions

The incident has also put the spotlight on the Noida Authority. Questions are now being raised about the construction quality and regular maintenance of the elevated road.

The road was built at a major cost and is considered an important part of Noida’s transport network. Its sudden damage has therefore triggered concerns about how well such infrastructure is being inspected.

Noida Authority officials have said that the matter is being investigated. For now, the biggest relief is that no major accident took place. However, the 20-foot-long and 10-foot-deep pit has renewed concerns about the safety of commuters using one of Noida’s most important roads.

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Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Noida Elevated RoadNoida Road CollapseSector 18 NoidaSector 61 Noida

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Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

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Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

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Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?
Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?
Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?
Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?
Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

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