Noida Metro Passengers No Longer Need to Rush Home by 10 PM, Aqua Line’s Last Train Timing Changed, Here’s What’s New

Noida Metro passengers travelling between Noida and Greater Noida will now get more time and shorter waiting periods. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has extended the operating hours of the Aqua Line. The last train from Noida will now depart at 11:25 PM instead of 10 PM. The change will benefit office-goers, late-night commuters and passengers travelling from different parts of Delhi-NCR. In another major relief, metro trains will also run every six minutes during peak hours from Monday to Friday.

Good news for all the Noida Metro passengers as travelling time has been extended between Noida and Greater Noida. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced that the operating hours of the Aqua Line

Noida Metro Aqua Line’s Last Train Now at 11:25 PM

Under the revised schedule, the last Aqua Line metro from Noida will operate at 11:25 PM. Earlier, the service ended at 10 PM, leaving passengers with limited travel options late at night. According to NMRC officials, additional trains will run after 10 PM. The revised schedule will include departures at 10:20 PM, 10:40 PM, 11 PM and 11:25 PM. The Aqua Line operates between Sector 51 in Noida and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It has 21 stations along the route.

The extended timings are expected to make late-night travel easier, especially for people who depend on the metro to reach different parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

Metro Every Six Minutes During Peak Hours

Apart from extending operating hours, NMRC has also decided to increase train frequency during busy hours. From Monday, passengers will get a metro every six minutes during morning and evening peak hours. This arrangement will remain in place from Monday to Friday.

The weekend schedule, however, will remain unchanged. Metro trains will continue to operate every 10 minutes throughout Saturday. On Sundays, passengers will get trains at intervals of 15 minutes.

NMRC officials said the decision was taken after passenger numbers on the Aqua Line crossed one lakh recently. The growing ridership created a need for more frequent services.

13 Trains Operating Between Noida and Greater Noida

Currently, 13 metro trains operate on the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida. One additional train remains on standby to manage operational requirements. Each train has a passenger capacity of around 1,322 people across all coaches. The increase in train frequency is expected to improve passenger movement and reduce waiting time during rush hours.

Why NMRC Extended the Last Metro Timing

The extension is particularly important for passengers who travel between the Aqua Line and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The Sector 51 station of the Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of the Blue Line are located close to each other. Many passengers use this interchange to travel between Greater Noida and different parts of Delhi-NCR.

The last Blue Line metro from Dwarka towards Noida reaches Sector 52 at around 12:25 AM. However, the Aqua Line’s earlier closing time of 10 PM created difficulties for passengers returning to Greater Noida late at night. NMRC officials said a decision on operating the last Aqua Line train even later could be considered in the future, keeping the Blue Line schedule in mind.

Passengers had been demanding extended operating hours for a long time. The latest decision is expected to provide significant relief to daily commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida.