Noida Rain Turns Roads Into Rivers: Ambulance Trapped In 4-Ft Water; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Till August 11

Intermittent rain brought relief from the heat and humidity in Noida on Friday morning. But the showers also created fresh problems for residents. Several parts of the city faced waterlogging. The Sector 95 underpass was among the worst affected areas, where waterlogging reached around 3 to 4 feet in depth.

The situation became serious when an ambulance got stranded in the middle of the flooded underpass. Fortunately, there were no patients inside the vehicle. Local residents and staff joined efforts to rescue the ambulance. After nearly half an hour, the vehicle was safely pulled out.

A team from the concerned department later reached the spot. Officials used a generator to pump water out of the underpass. Traffic was also hit for some time. Commuters were forced to take alternate routes.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at the Sector 95 underpass, where an ambulance got stranded in deep water beneath the Mahamaya Flyover pic.twitter.com/1JR9vEJmf0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026

Noida Update: Sarfabad, Baraula And Bhangel Roads Flooded

The impact of the rain was not limited to Sector 95. Roads in Sarfabad, Baraula, Salarpur and Bhangel also witnessed waterlogging. The situation caused trouble for people travelling to work and schools. Traffic moved slowly at several locations. Small vehicles faced greater difficulty while passing through flooded stretches.

Despite the waterlogging, the rain brought down temperatures and offered some relief from the intense heat. According to the Meteorological Department, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. Winds moved at around 6 kmph, while humidity remained close to 80 per cent.

Noida Weather Update: Rainfall 68% Below Normal

Despite rains in the last week, Noida has witnessed very low monsoon rainfall. Reports from the Meteorological Department reveal that there has been just 77.5 mm of rain in the district since June 1 till August 6. The normal amount of rainfall is about 244 mm during this time of the year. That means that the rainfall deficiency in the district is 68 per cent. According to experts, continuous rains are required in the upcoming days in order to make up for the deficiencies.

Rain Forecast In Noida Till August 11

The weather department has predicted intermittent rainfall in the Noida region till August 11. It would provide some respite from the hot weather, but areas with low-lying areas may still face issues like waterlogging.

People have been told to stay away from the waterlogged roads. Proper drainage measures should be taken to prevent waterlogging issues.