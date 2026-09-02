LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

The Allahabad High Court has quashed the NSA detention of DU student and activist Aakriti Chaudhary in the Noida workers’ violence case and ordered compensation.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 17:24 IST

The Allahabad High Court has given major relief to Delhi University student and social activist Aakriti Chaudhary in the Noida workers’ violence case. The court on Wednesday quashed the detention order issued against her under the National Security Act (NSA).

According to Live Law, the court said Chaudhary’s detention was based on a fabricated story presented by the state. The court said she should be released immediately if she is not required in any other case.

You Might Be Interested In

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev also ordered compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Chaudhary. The court directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of Noida District Magistrate Medha Rupam.

Allahabad High Court Questions Aakriti Chaudhary’s Arrest

The case is linked to a violent workers’ protest in Noida on April 13, 2026. Chaudhary and Lucknow-based journalist Satyam Verma were booked under the NSA in connection with the case. They faced allegations of using social media to provoke workers. Foreign funding allegations were also made against them.

Chaudhary was reportedly detained near a Metro station on April 11. The Uttar Pradesh government, however, told the High Court that she was formally arrested at 10:56 am on April 12. The state said police had also issued her a notice under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police alleged that she had encouraged a crowd of workers to engage in stone-pelting and arson.

Court Raises Questions Over BNSS Notice Procedure

During the hearing, Justice Atul Sreedharan asked whether Chaudhary had earlier been issued a notice under Section 126 of the BNSS. The state government denied that such a notice had been issued.

Section 126 deals with steps related to maintaining peace and public order. The court observed that the process under this provision was important before action could be taken under Section 130. The bench also examined entries in the police general diary.

After reviewing the records, the court raised serious questions over the government’s version of events. The court observed that it appeared Chaudhary may have been arrested first and the notice procedure may have followed later. It also questioned the allegation that she had provoked workers into violence.

“Violence Happened After Her Arrest”: High Court Questions State

The Uttar Pradesh government argued that people had started gathering for the protest on April 11. Justice Sreedharan then questioned what violence Chaudhary had allegedly provoked on April 11 if no violence had taken place that day.

The court noted the apparent contradiction in the timeline. The alleged violence, according to the sequence discussed during the hearing, took place after Chaudhary had already been arrested. This became one of the key issues raised by the High Court while examining the NSA detention order.

Court Seeks Video Evidence Against Aakriti Chaudhary

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to show videos that could establish that Chaudhary had encouraged protesters to throw stones or set vehicles on fire.

The government sought more time to produce the videos. However, the court refused the request, noting that Chaudhary had already spent nearly five months in jail.

The court also asked where the records showed that Chaudhary had called people and asked them to engage in stone-pelting. It further questioned whether there was any evidence showing her asking protesters to set vehicles on fire.

The state government informed the court that a chargesheet had already been filed in the case. Justice Sreedharan then said the court needed to examine the basis on which witnesses had named Chaudhary in the chargesheet. The state referred to witness statements that allegedly mentioned her name.

However, the court again asked what exactly the video evidence showed and how it proved that Chaudhary had incited protesters to commit violence.

Who Is Aakriti Chaudhary?

Aakriti Chaudhary is a postgraduate in History from Delhi University. She was among several activists arrested in connection with the Noida workers’ protest case. The Uttar Pradesh Police invoked the NSA against her on May 13. Similar action was also taken against activist and journalist Satyam Verma.

At the time, Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh had said that police had strong electronic and video evidence against Chaudhary, Verma and other accused persons. After three or four bail pleas were rejected by a Noida sessions court, Chaudhary approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court did not directly grant her bail and advised her to approach the High Court. She then moved the Allahabad High Court and challenged her arrest and detention.

Wednesday’s order has now brought major relief to Chaudhary, with the High Court cancelling her NSA detention and ordering compensation.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Jolt To Owaisi Ahead Of UP 2027? Asim Waqar Quits AIMIM To Join Congress, Says ‘We Need To Unite To Defeat BJP’

‘Sink City’ Gurugram: Businesses Struggle Under High Taxes, Poor Infrastructure as MP-MLAs, Administration Ignore Concerns

Maharashtra ‘Maharaj’ 28-Year-Old Assaults Woman During ‘Grah Shanti’ Puja, 3 Arrested

UP Politics: The One Question From Kanshi Ram That Changed Mayawati’s Life Forever

7-Year-Old Dies After Taking Anti-Malaria Tablet In Andhra Pradesh, 52 Others Hospitalised

LATEST NEWS

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

India Football Matches 2026: When And Where to Watch India vs Panama, Brazil And Uruguay Friendlies | TV Channel, Live Streaming, Dates, Venues

CubeSanchar’s VyomLink- 1 Reaches Near Space, Demonstrates Low-Cost Data Relay from 10km, sustains communications beyond 32.8km Altitude

Keanu Reeves B’Day SPL: From Being Written Off In Hollywood To Becoming John Wick — How Did He Pull Off One Of Cinema’s Biggest Comebacks?

Park Medi World gets rerating boost as Ventura raises target price to Rs 406; sees 41.9% upside

Roti And Rice Together: Is This Food Combination Bad For Your Health? Know The Possible Effects

19-Minute Viral Video Mystery: Who Is Actually In The Clip And Why Can’t Anyone Confirm It?

Jailer 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates: When Is Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Sequel Releasing?

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary
Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary
Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary
Noida Worker Violence Case: Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention of Activist Aakriti Chaudhary

QUICK LINKS