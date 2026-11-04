Not For Job, But In Search Of Life Partner – Arrangements For 1500, But 7,000 People Turn Up at Temple Marriage Camp In Kozhikode, Queues Stretch To Highway

Almost 7,000 people attended a free pre-marital registration camp organized at Kozhikode, Keralam, on Sunday, bringing into focus the growing challenge that unmarried individuals are facing to find suitable mates. The camp organized at Harahara Mahadeva Temple in Karanthur was attended by nearly five times the number of applicants that organizers had anticipated.

Most of the applicants were male, close to 80%, and many of them were well over 30 years old. There were even many applicants who were in their 40s and 50s. The huge crowd indicated the problems that men, especially those hailing from rural areas, are having in finding suitable brides despite their best efforts and years-long searches. Many parents too attended the camp in order to find partners for their sons and daughters.

Thousands Queue up for Marriage Registrations in Keralam

As per reports, organizers had been expecting around 1,000 applicants and hence had prepared 1,500 registration forms. However, as the demand was so huge, they soon ran out of forms. The temple authorities resorted to making photocopies of the forms before printing 4,000 additional forms.

The rush was evident even outside the premises of the temple, with queues extending up to two bus stations on the national highway. While the camp was scheduled to start at 9 am, the registration process began at 7 am because the people started arriving early. When Kunnamangalam panchayat president C V Sanjith inaugurated the camp, the temple premises were full of people.

People travel from across the district to attend Keralam matrimonial camp

While the programme was announced only two weeks ago through WhatsApp and Facebook pages, the people from various parts of Keralam such as Kannur, Wayanad, and Palakkad joined it.

Reports say that many of the applicants came overnight to arrive at Kozhikode, while a few of them reportedly arrived even one day before the camp. The registration process, which was supposed to end at 1 pm, lasted till the evening due to the huge number of people.

Why the unmarried are finding it difficult to find life partners in Keralam

For Kozhikode Hindu Samajam, which is closely linked to the initiative, the response indicates something bigger than the popularity of the free matrimonial camp.

“It’s important to make the younger generation understand the necessity of marriage and the problems that are faced by those who don’t have the ability to marry a person of their choice,” Raghavan C, member of Samajam executive committee, said.

This influx of application, especially from males above 30 years old, highlights the problems that people are facing because of being unmarried for many years and being unable to get married.

What will happen next after the Keralam marriage registration camp?

According to reports, the authorities at the temple are going to collate all the applications and form a database along with preparing a list that can be provided to the registered applicants. It will take 10 to 20 days for this process to be completed, after which they hope to begin answering the registered applicants starting from December 1.

They also have plans to conduct such marriage registration camps on Sundays between 7 am and 10 am every week from November 22 onwards.

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