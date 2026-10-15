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Home > Regionals News > Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested four accused in a suspected cyber sextortion racket that allegedly used obscene videos, fake police threats and online blackmail to extort money.

Delhi Police sextortion racket (Photo: AI)
Delhi Police sextortion racket (Photo: AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:48 IST

A Gurudwara sewadar was allegedly duped of Rs 14.63 lakh by a cyber-fraud syndicate that used obscene video calls, impersonated police officers and threatened online exposure to blackmail victims. Delhi Police have arrested four accused in connection with the case and found suspected links between the syndicate and 15 cyber-fraud complaints across multiple states. The accused have been identified as Imran Khan, a resident of Jurhera in Rajasthan’s Deeg district; Samad Khan and Tasleem Raja, both residents of Ludhiana in Punjab; and Ankit Sain, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan. Investigators are probing the alleged involvement of other individuals and the use of multiple bank accounts to transfer the extorted money.

Obscene Video and Fake Police Threats Used to Blackmail Victim

According to the complaint, the victim received an obscene video on WhatsApp before being contacted by fraudsters posing as Gurugram Police officers and YouTube representatives. The accused allegedly threatened to arrest him over the video and demanded money to prevent its circulation on social media and remove his name from a purported First Information Report (FIR). Fearing legal action and public humiliation, the sewadar transferred a total of Rs 14,63,999.19 from his own bank account and that of his nephew through multiple transactions between September 11 and September 27. The victim realised that he had been cheated after discussing the matter with a relative. He subsequently approached the cyber police, following which an investigation was initiated.

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‘Friends Search’ App Allegedly Used to Identify Targets

Police said the syndicate allegedly used an application called “Friends Search” to identify potential victims. The accused would enter mobile numbers associated with particular cities or areas and search for adjoining numbers to find people to target. The victims were then contacted through WhatsApp video calls. During these calls, a pre-recorded obscene video was played on another mobile phone positioned behind the calling device, creating the impression that the person on the call was engaging in a live interaction. The calls were allegedly recorded and later used to blackmail the victims. A gang member identified as Yasir allegedly posed as a police officer and a YouTube representative, claiming that a criminal case had been registered against the victim and that the video had been circulated online. Using threats of arrest, legal proceedings and public embarrassment, the accused allegedly pressured victims into transferring money.

Extorted Money Routed Through Multiple Bank Accounts

During the financial investigation, Delhi Police traced portions of the defrauded amount through several bank accounts allegedly used to receive and move the proceeds of the scam. Investigators found that Rs 1,80,499 had been transferred to a bank account held by Ankit Sain, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. Another Rs 2.22 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh were traced to separate bank accounts held by Mohd. Shariq Khan, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab. An additional Rs 1 lakh was traced to a bank account held by Tasleem Raja, also a resident of Ludhiana, while Rs 50,000 was transferred to another bank account. Police are examining the roles of the account holders and other individuals suspected of facilitating the movement of the extorted money through multiple accounts.

Suspected Links to 15 Cyber-Fraud Complaints

Investigators have uncovered suspected links between the accused and 15 cyber-fraud complaints registered across different states. Police are examining the financial trail, the accounts allegedly used by the syndicate and the possible involvement of other members. The investigation is also focused on identifying the wider network behind the alleged sextortion operation and determining whether the accused were involved in similar cases involving obscene video calls, impersonation of law-enforcement officials and threats of online exposure. The case highlights how cybercriminals exploit fear of social stigma and legal consequences to extort money from victims, often using fabricated police cases and threats of public humiliation to pressure them into making repeated payments.
Also Read: Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party

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Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested
Tags: cyber fraudcyber sextortion gangcybercrimedelhi policefake police threatsGurudwara sewadarhome-hero-pos-2obscene video blackmailonline extortionsextortion racket

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Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested
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Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested
Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested
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