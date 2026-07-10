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Home > Regionals News > ‘Obstacle to ‘Personal Freedom’: Telangana Couple Burns Sons With Hot Rods, Indulge in Regular Physical Abuse

‘Obstacle to ‘Personal Freedom’: Telangana Couple Burns Sons With Hot Rods, Indulge in Regular Physical Abuse

A couple who hail from Telangana have beaten their two children. Police have rescued the children, and the couple has been produced before a court for remand.

‘Obstacle to ‘Personal Freedom’: Telangana Couple Burns Sons With Hot Rods, Indulge in Regular Physical Abuse

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 11:22 IST

A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana’s Suryapet, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing a child. In the matter, the couple has reportedly beaten two sons with iron rods and also inflicted cigarette burns. The police have identified the accused, who are Nakirikanti Ravi, a 43-year-old truck driver, and his wife, Indu. They have assaulted their two sons, 5-year-old Dhanush and 2-year-old Revanth, at their residence in Huzurnagar. 

Telangana Horror: Burn Marks in Children

According to the officials, the children had multiple burn and scratch marks on their bodies. Even the younger child had suffered a fracture to his left wrist. Police came to know about the matter through the neighbours who were reportedly alarmed by the children’s cries and visible injuries.

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Children were rescued by the locals and, along with the officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the District Child Protection Unit and Childline, ensured that they received immediate medical attention. 

Somu Nirmala, ICDS supervisor, has filed a complaint stating that preliminary inquiries with neighbours suggested that the abuse had been taking place for several days.

Indu is Ravi’s Second Wife: Police

Police also reported that Ravi had separated from his first wife a decade ago and, around four years ago, she married Indu, a divorcee.

“One of the boys is Indu’s son from her previous marriage, while the younger child was born to the couple. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they considered the children an impediment to their personal freedom and vented their frustration on them,” the police said.

Police have registered the case under Sections 118(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. After receiving the treatment, the children have been shifted to a government-run children’s home in Suryapet, while the couple is to be produced before a court for remand.

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‘Obstacle to ‘Personal Freedom’: Telangana Couple Burns Sons With Hot Rods, Indulge in Regular Physical Abuse
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‘Obstacle to ‘Personal Freedom’: Telangana Couple Burns Sons With Hot Rods, Indulge in Regular Physical Abuse
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