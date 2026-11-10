Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Manisha Mishra, a Sub-Registrar posted at Baliapal in Balasore district of Odisha, has been terminated with immediate effect after she was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Odisha governments issued the termination order on November 10, 2026.

Mishra, an Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer, joined the service in 2024. she was still serving her probationary period at the time of her arrest.

The Odisha Vigilance Department caught her accepting Rs 7,000 in her office chamber on November 6. She allegedly demanded the money from a complainant in exchange for permitting the registration of a sale deed for a plot of land recorded as ‘Bajyapti Sthitiban’.

According to Vigilance officials, departmental guidelines allowed the registration of land in this category by treating it as Sthitiban land. However, the Sub-Registrar allegedly ignored the complainant’s repeated requests. She initially demanded Rs 10,000, but reduced the amount to Rs 7,000 after the complainant expressed his inability to pay the higher sum.

The complainant subsequently approached the Vigilance Department, which laid a trap and caught Mishra allegedly accepting the bribe. The entire amount has been recovered and seized.

Following her arrest, Vigilance officials also searched her rented accommodation and office chamber as part of an investigation into suspected possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.