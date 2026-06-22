Odisha Minister Bibhuti Jena’s Nephew Arrested After ‘Girlfriend’ Ends Life In Hostel Room

Biswajit Jena, the nephew of Odisha Transport Minister, has been arrested after a girl engineering student, was found dead in a private college hostel in Ganjam district. The accused has now been booked on charges of abetment to suicide. Jena is said to be in a relationship with the deceased girl student.

The 20-year-old girl student was found dead at her hostel room on Saturday. Following her death, the police initiated a probe and arrested Biswajit Jena on charges to abetment suicide. He was later produced before a court. The accused is reportedly the nephew of Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena.

Student found hanging in hostel room

The 20-year-old girl student was in final year of her BCA programme at Gandhi Engineering College. She was residing in the college hostel, the police said. The victim was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday morning. The student’s sister and other roommates noticed the victim hanging and immediately took her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The student’s maternal uncle has filed a complaint alleging she was under mental stress due to relationship disputes with Jena. According to the family members, the girl taking the extreme step was due to problems in the relationship with the accused. Based on the family’s complaint, the police have filed a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police gather forensic evidence

Senior police officials also visited the scene in view of the seriousness of the case. Police had conducted investigation of the site in the presence of a forensic team and an executive magistrate. Police have seized the mobile phones and other electronic devices belonging to both the victim and the accused. Police are also examining the CCTV footage of the hostel premises.

Police have questioned the victim’s sister, friends, and other associates as part of the investigation. According to the police, Jena’s arrest has been carried out based on the collected evidence and findings from the preliminary investigation.

Police said a detailed investigation is currently underway. According to officials, they are looking into technical and other evidence to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.