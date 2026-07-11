Odisha: Robbers Uproot Atm Machine Using Thar, Throw It Away After Taking Out Money | Watch

Some unidentified miscreants conducted a robbery in Odisha’s Balasore district using a Mahindra Thar SUV. They uprooted an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with the help of the Thar. Then they tried to dismantle it near the ATM location, but as they failed, they dragged it away, broke it in a secluded location and ran away with the cash. As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 2 am in the Tudigadia Bazaar area.

How the Thief Pulled Off the ATM Robbery?

According to reports, five men were involved in the ATM robbery. They arrived at the ATM kiosk in a black Thar, then they tied the ATM to the vehicle with rope and uprooted the machine. They also dragged it away from the site. Police claimed that all the accused took the ATM to a secluded location where they broke it open and then escaped with the cash. Once they successfully managed to pull out the case, they abandoned the damaged machine on the roadside.

CCTV cameras in the nearby shops have captured the robbery. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused and find the vehicle used in the robbery.

Odisha Robbery: Police to Recover Cash

Police have no idea right now about the stolen amount, and they are coordinating with the bank officials to determine the amount in the ATM at the time of theft. Locals have alleged that this is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the area, and blamed inadequate police patrolling for the rise in criminal activities. Locals in the region have urged the administration to take more serious actions to strengthen security measures and intensify night patrols.

As soon as police got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and recovered the abandoned ATM. Thereafter, the police registered the case, and the investigation has started.