Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father’s Body On Bicycle As Social Boycott Leaves Family Without Funeral Help

A family of Bargarh district in Odisha had no other choice but to take their aged male member on his last journey under unfortunate conditions after being unable to receive assistance from the villagers and even arrange a funeral vehicle. The recent case that originated from the village of Kantapada in Paikamal block has aroused anger and once again drawn attention to two issues, social discrimination and inadequate public facilities in rural Odisha. It appears from the news that the aged man was sick for a long time and passed away. In anticipation of the funeral ceremony, the family asked villagers to help transport the body but was refused help.

As per reports, the family alleged that they had been socially boycotted after the deceased’s sons entered into inter-caste marriages. They claimed that because of this, no villager agreed to shoulder the body or offer any assistance during the funeral. At the same time, repeated attempts to arrange a hearse vehicle also failed because of a lack of resources and the vehicle’s unavailability.

A family of Bargarh district in Odisha had no other choice but to take their aged male member on his last journey under unfortunate conditions after being unable to receive assistance from the villagers and even arrange a funeral vehicle. pic.twitter.com/q7PMrM0G7B — Nakshab (@NakshabMawanvi) June 26, 2026

Tragic Odisha incident exposes alleged social boycott and lack of funeral support

Reports say that when the family was left with no other option, one of the sons tied his father’s body securely to a bicycle and walked it himself to the cremation ground. The painful sight shocked local residents and has drawn sharp criticism over the condition of essential services in Odisha’s rural areas.

There were queries on how an impoverished family was not even able to get access to a simple facility like a hearse at such a troubled time. This event has created new questions regarding the availability of facilities for transportation of deceased individuals in far-off areas of Odisha.

Calls grow across Odisha for better services and action against social discrimination

As soon as videos and pictures related to the incident were posted on the Internet, people began expressing their condolences to the affected family as well as expressing their rage at the same time. A number of individuals pointed out that it was indeed a serious case of social discrimination and called for measures to make sure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

This particular incident has sparked discussion regarding the issue of social boycott within villages and also about the availability of basic facilities in case of emergencies. It has been requested from the administration to provide better services of hearses in Odisha, especially when there is a poor family that needs help.

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