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Home > Regionals News > Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

Critically ill elderly woman carried on a palanquin through muddy, unpaved tracks after an ambulance could not reach her waterlogged village in Odisha’s Kendrapara.

Ambulance Blocked, Sick Woman Carried On Palanquin In Odisha (Image: ITV)
Ambulance Blocked, Sick Woman Carried On Palanquin In Odisha (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 14:54 IST

A critically ill elderly woman had to be carried on a makeshift palanquin through muddy, narrow tracks to reach a hospital after an ambulance could not enter her village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The roughly 70-year-old woman, Parul Das, wife of Bankim Das, lives in Dasaipada village under Suniti Panchayat’s Ward No. 1. Her family called an emergency ambulance after she fell seriously ill, but mud and debris had completely blocked the route connecting the village to the main road.

With no way for the ambulance to reach them, villagers quickly placed Parul on a palanquin and began carrying her through the village paths. The journey took place in pitch darkness, with people using only torchlight to navigate the narrow, unpaved tracks.

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Odisha villagers carry elderly woman through dark village tracks

The villagers pushed ahead instead of waiting for the ambulance, carrying the sick woman over the difficult route. After considerable effort, they managed to reach Kendrapara District Hospital, where Parul was admitted for treatment.

The incident has again brought attention to the road conditions in the Odisha village. Waterlogging, mud and debris have made the main route difficult to use, leaving residents dependent on narrow dirt tracks when they need to travel outside the village.

Odisha road conditions leave ambulance unable to reach village

Residents said the lack of proper road connectivity becomes especially difficult during medical emergencies. In this case, the ambulance service was contacted promptly, but the vehicle could not enter because the road leading to the village was blocked.

Villagers have expressed anger over the infrastructure situation and demanded that the administration provide permanent and proper road access. They said patients should not have to face such difficulties simply to reach medical care.

Odisha villagers’ quick response draws appreciation

The incident has also highlighted how villagers came together during the emergency. Faced with an inaccessible road and a critically ill elderly woman, they organised a makeshift palanquin and carried her through the difficult route at night.

Also Read: No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi    

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Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight
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Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

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Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

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Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight
Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight
Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight
Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight
Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

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