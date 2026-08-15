Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh

Police have cracked the murder of 22-year-old Albina Garada, who went missing from Semiliguda in Odisha’s Koraput district on July 29, with investigators arresting two men after recovering her semi-decomposed body from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Albina, a resident of Tunkhal village under Dasmantpur police station, lived in a rented house in Semiliguda and worked at a local beauty parlour. Police suspect that a dispute over the relationship between Albina and 35-year-old Mohan Khilla, who was already married to two women, may have led to the killing. Her body was found buried beneath a tree in the Gajapathinagaram area of Vizianagaram district.

Odisha probe turns to relationship after woman goes missing

According to reports, Albina was in a relationship with Mohan Khilla, a resident of Kakigaon under Sunabeda police station. Investigators suspect tensions grew after Albina discovered that Mohan had already been married twice. The dispute is being examined as a possible motive behind the murder.

The Odisha case took a major turn when Mohan himself approached Semiliguda police on August 1 and filed a missing person complaint. As officers investigated Albina’s disappearance, they began suspecting Mohan’s involvement and questioned him. The interrogation reportedly provided crucial leads about what happened to Albina and where her body had been taken.

Odisha police trace body to burial site in Andhra Pradesh

Reports say that Mohan was subsequently taken into custody along with 19-year-old Milan Kuldeep, a resident of the Gurudwara area of Semiliguda. Police allege that Milan helped Mohan transport and bury the body after the killing. Acting on information obtained during questioning, Semiliguda police, with help from Andhra Pradesh Police, searched near Marupalli village in the Gajapathinagaram police station area.

The search ended with the recovery of Albina’s semi-decomposed remains buried beneath a tree. The body was exhumed and inquest formalities were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, family members and witnesses. Albina’s father identified her from the clothing found on the body. The remains were sent for autopsy, while biological samples were preserved for DNA testing.

Odisha investigators seize car, phones and digging tools

As per reports, police also seized a WagonR bearing registration number OD-10-AE-1035, which they suspect was used to transport Albina’s body to Andhra Pradesh. Tools allegedly used to dig the burial site, mobile phones belonging to the accused, clothing and other scientific evidence were also seized as part of the investigation.

Further to this, mobile location tracking information and the Call Detail Records have been of help to the investigation team since the investigators discovered that there were many similarities between the location of Albina and the location of the suspect at the time the crime occurred.

Odisha murder case moves to court as probe continues

According to reports, police have alleged that Mohan Khilla committed the murder and disposed of Albina’s body, while Milan Kuldeep assisted in transporting and burying it in Andhra Pradesh. Both men were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The Odisha investigation is still continuing. Police are examining the precise circumstances surrounding the killing, the dispute between Albina and Mohan, and whether anyone else was involved. The autopsy and DNA analysis are also expected to help investigators establish the identity and circumstances of death more conclusively.

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