On Cam, Leopard Creeps Towards Workers Sleeping In Maharashtra Farm, Driver’s Quick Alarm Saves Them | Watch

A dramatic video showing a leopard prowling towards a group of sleeping farm workers before being driven away by a passing motorist has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near Navegaonbandh National Park in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, where the workers had spent the night sleeping in the open after a long day of labour. The timely intervention of a motorist, identified as Manish Nevare, helped avert a potentially dangerous encounter between the big cat and the unsuspecting workers.

Leopard Spotted Approaching Sleeping Workers

According to the available information, the farm workers had finished their day’s work, eaten dinner and gone to sleep in the open near the forest area. While they remained asleep, a leopard was spotted moving through the darkness and approaching their resting place. A video captured on a mobile phone shows the big cat cautiously walking towards the workers. The animal’s movements suggested that it was exploring the area, while the sleeping labourers appeared unaware of the potential danger nearby. The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by people who sleep outdoors in areas close to wildlife habitats.

Motorist Sounds Car Horn to Drive Away Big Cat

Manish Nevare was reportedly out for a drive with his friends when they spotted the leopard moving towards the sleeping workers. Realising the potential danger, Nevare repeatedly sounded his car horn and followed the animal in his vehicle in an apparent attempt to scare it away from the workers. The headlights of his car illuminated the leopard’s distinctive spotted coat as it moved along the roadside. The video captures the tense moments as the motorist continues sounding the horn while keeping an eye on the animal. The intervention helped draw attention to the leopard’s presence and may have prevented the workers from encountering the animal at close range.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Workers’ Safety

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of farm labourers who sleep outdoors near forest areas, particularly at night when wild animals may move through nearby agricultural land. The episode highlights the importance of taking precautions when resting or working close to wildlife habitats, especially in regions where encounters with large animals are possible.

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