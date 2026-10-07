Caught On Cam: ‘Sanitation Worker Inserted IV Cannula…’: Woman Constable Alleges Negligence, Husband Dies During Treatment In Bahraich – What Happened?

On Sunday evening, Shailendra Sharma, 35, was in severe stomach pain and finding it hard to breathe. His wife, Richa Sharma, a constable with the Bahraich police, took him to the emergency department of the medical college in the city.

It was around 6 pm, according to Richa. The hospital’s record puts his admission at 5:18 pm on October 4.

Who Is Richa Sharma?

Richa is from Kanpur Nagar and belongs to the 2016 batch of the police force. She has been posted in Bahraich since 2017 and now works in the public grievance cell at the Superintendent of Police’s office.

She and Shailendra have a four-year-old daughter.

Injections, A BP Check, And A Bed

According to Richa, doctors checked his blood pressure, gave injections in both arms and admitted him.

She says that, seeing how unwell he was, she asked for a ward near the emergency room. Instead, she alleges, he was sent to Ward No. 5.

सफाई कर्मी ने इंजेक्शन लगाया..उसके बाद पति की मौत हो गई। यूपी के बहराइच जिले में इलाज के दौरान महिला सिपाही ऋचा शर्मा के पति शैलेंद्र शर्मा की दुखद मृत्यु हो गई। शैलेंद्र शर्मा को पेट दर्द और साँस लेने में दिक्कत होने के बाद मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया था। महिला सिपाही और उसके भाई ने अस्पताल प्रशासन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। ऋचा खुद सरकारी सिस्टम का हिस्सा है..उसे सुनिए पति की दुखद मौत के बाद ऋचा रो रो कर अपनी पीड़ा सुना रही है। — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) October 6, 2026

The Allegation At The Centre Of The Case

Richa alleges that in Ward 5, a sanitation worker inserted an IV cannula in her husband’s arm, and that it did not work.

When his condition worsened, she says she begged the staff nurses and doctors for help several times, but no effective help arrived in time. She also says she phoned the hospital’s helpline twice, with no result.

These are her allegations. The source does not include the hospital’s response on the cannula claim specifically.

A Death Before Midnight

According to Richa, Shailendra died around 9 pm on Sunday.

His brother, Kamlesh Chandra Sharma, reached Bahraich on Monday morning. He too alleged negligence by the hospital.

The Principal Responds

Medical college principal Sanjay Khatri said the matter had come to his notice and that a committee had been formed to investigate. He said departmental action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

The Hospital’s Version

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SK Verma called the allegations baseless. He gave a different account of the evening.

According to him:

Shailendra Kumar was admitted to the emergency department at 5:18 pm on October 4.

After treatment, his condition stabilised and he was shifted to the general medicine ward.

The doctor concerned examined him and prescribed medicines.

CCTV footage shows that during rounds at 7:40 pm, the patient was not in the ward.

Attendants had taken him out of the ward at around 7 pm.

At about 8 pm, he was brought back to the emergency room, where a doctor examined him and gave CPR, but his condition was serious.

Dr Verma said the patient received proper treatment and the claims of negligence are baseless.

Two Stories, One Night

The two versions conflict each other. Richa says that her husband remained unattended to despite being in pain. The hospital, on the other hand, claims that the patient was stable, after which he was removed from the ward by his attendants before returning in critical condition.

Who removed him from the ward, and why? Was there any reason other than conducting a test that led to his removal? Where was he between 7 and 8 pm? Also, what problem did he have? None of the above is addressed in this source.

What Next?

The committee will now analyse CCTV videos, patient treatment records, and statements by hospital staff members. Will the evidence prove that the patient had adequate medical attention or, not? Will any conclusion be drawn from the postmortem analysis, if it is conducted? Also, will the sanitation worker’s claim be investigated? Lastly, will the constable, who is part of the same police force, lodge an official complaint?

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