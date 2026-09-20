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Home > Regionals News > On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

A neurosurgeon travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad died after his Volvo hit a divider and caught fire near Pillalamarri in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

Neurosurgeon burnt alive in car accident (Photo: X)
Neurosurgeon burnt alive in car accident (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-20 15:07 IST

A neurosurgeon from Khammam was burnt to death after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire on a highway in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Sunday morning. The accident took place near Pillalamarri on NH-365BB, on the Khammam-Hyderabad route, at around 7.15 am. The victim was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad, where his family lives. Police said the car suddenly lost control and rammed into the divider. It then caught fire.

Car Engulfed In Flames Within Minutes

The fire quickly spread across the vehicle. The driver was trapped inside and could not escape. Passersby noticed the accident and alerted the police. However, by the time help reached the spot, the vehicle had been completely gutted by the flames.

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“Soon after the car hit the divider, it caught fire and was completely gutted. Jagadeesh was charred to death,” Khammam Rural CI G Rajashekar said. The intense fire also made it difficult for police to identify the victim initially.

Victim Identified As Dr Jagadeesh Babu

The victim was identified as Dr K Jagadeesh Babu through the registration number of the vehicle. He was a neurosurgeon working with a hospital in Khammam. He was also the head of the neurosurgery department in a private medical college, according to the police.

He was said to be travelling to Hyderabad in order to meet his family when the tragic accident happened. Doctors from Suryapet were also present at the spot of the accident after getting information about it.

Police Probe Possible Drowsy Driving

It has been alleged by the police that lack of sleep could be a reason for the crash. It is also suspected that drowsy driving may have caused the neurosurgeon to lose control of the car. However, the exact cause of the accident is still not clear.

Police have filed a case and are now investigating the incident. The severely burned body has been preserved for examination purposes before being transferred to Suryapet Government General Hospital for postmortem.

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On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway
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On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

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On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

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On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway
On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway
On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway
On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway
On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

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