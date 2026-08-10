On Hunger Strike For 9 Days, Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto joins Vidhan Sabha March in Ambulance

The Jharkhand student protest took a serious turn after the failure of the sixth round of talks between student leaders and the Hemant Soren government. As the deadlock continues, students started marching towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha to press their demands over irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Security was tightened across Ranchi ahead of the march. Razor fencing was placed along the route leading to the Vidhan Sabha near Jagannath Temple. Authorities also imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly. Several schools in Ranchi remained closed on Monday amid the protest.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahato Joined Jharkhand Protest

The protesters continued with their planned ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march despite heavy security arrangements. Videos and visuals from Ranchi showed students climbing over police barricades as they moved towards the Assembly.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahato also joined the protest. Carrying a portrait of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, Mahato said the government must listen to the students.

“I am no God or messiah; I am a common man. But the barbed wires hurt more than the hunger strike,” Mahato said. Questioning the heavy barricading, he said students had already crossed three layers of security.

“Why does the government want anarchy and not agree to students’ demands?” he asked.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | During ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, “When Govt put up spiked barricading, despite not being well I could not stop myself. Is this Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These… pic.twitter.com/Hk06dDSoxT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Jharkhand Government, Students Differ Over Talks

The latest escalation came a day after the sixth round of talks between the government and protesting students failed to produce an agreement.

The government claimed it had accepted “98 per cent” of the students’ demands. Student representatives, however, rejected the claim and said key demands were still pending.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the demands had been divided into three broad areas: cancellation of exams, investigation and recruitment reforms.

“We had categorised our demands into three sections–cancellation of exams, investigation, and reforms,” Paswan said.

According to him, the government accepted some reform-related demands but did not agree to the cancellation of several examinations.

Jharkhand Protest: Students Demand CBI Probe, Exam Cancellation

The protesters have been demanding a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations. They have also sought cancellation of several exams conducted after 2019. These include the JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations. Other demands include strict action against those found guilty, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR sheets and response sheets.

Students have also demanded a fixed recruitment calendar for government jobs on the lines of the UPSC and SSC. Paswan appealed to students across Jharkhand to join the movement while stressing that the protest would remain peaceful.

“If any anti-social element or unruly individual attempts to weaken or incite violence within our movement, we students will firmly oppose them and hand them over to the police,” he said.

JPSC Sees Major Shake-Up Amid Protest

The controversy also triggered a major development within the JPSC. All three members of the commission, Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, resigned on Sunday.

These resignations were made in the wake of summonses served by the Jharkhand CID on the members in connection with examination irregularities, including allegations of leaking papers.

Bhattacharya is set to be questioned on Monday. Ahmad and Hansda have been summoned for questioning on August 12 and 14, respectively.

ED Opens Money Laundering Probe

In addition to this, the ED has filed another case related to money laundering regarding the allegations of irregularities in the JPSC examinations. This comes amidst the growing controversy where students have demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Questions BJP MLAs

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato criticised some BJP legislators during Question Hour for raising questions but remaining absent from the House. He named BJP MLAs Nagendra Mahto, Chandreswar Prasad Singh and Raj Sinha but received no response.

The remarks came as BJP legislators protested outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence and were later detained amid the wider student agitation.

The protest now remains a major political and administrative challenge for the Jharkhand government, with students insisting that their key demands must be addressed before the movement ends.