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Home > Regionals News > One Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns on NH 66 in Kerala; Probe Underway

One Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns on NH 66 in Kerala; Probe Underway

A private limited-stop bus overturned on NH 66 in Kerala's Malappuram district, killing one person and injuring around 20 others. Police are investigating what led to the tragic crash.

Kerala bus crash leaves one dead and 20 injured on NH 66.
Kerala bus crash leaves one dead and 20 injured on NH 66.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 15:03 IST

In a major road accident, a person lost their life, and apart from that, around 20 others were injured. This incident took place on National Highway 66 at Kuttippuram in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday morning when a private limited-stop bus overturned at around 11 am near Kailash Auditorium. The bus is identified as “Defender”, and it was operating a Kozhikode-Thrissur service when the crash occurred.
 

Bus Reportedly Hit Divider Before Overturning

Police have started the investigation, and initial investigation states that the bus was travelling at a high speed. The president of Kuttippuram Grama Panchayat said that the vehicle overturned after hitting the road divider. 
 
According to the police, the bus reportedly collided with an autorickshaw before it was overturned onto a car which was already involved in a previous accident. However, police are still trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events as it is yet to be confirmed. 
 

Rescue Teams Cut Open Bus to Save Passengers

After hearing about the accident, local residents, police personnel, and fire and rescue services teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident. The rescue workers cut open a portion of the bus to evacuate passengers who were trapped inside. 
 
The identity of the deceased has not been officially released. According to local residents, the victim was thrown out of the bus during the crash and died on the spot.
 

Three Critically Injured, Probe Underway

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Kuttippuram, Valanchery and Kottakkal for treatment. Officials said three passengers are in critical condition.
 
An official said, “The bus involved in the accident was identified as ‘Defender’ and was carrying a large number of passengers at the time of the crash.”
 
Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. More details are expected as the probe continues.
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One Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns on NH 66 in Kerala; Probe Underway
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One Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns on NH 66 in Kerala; Probe Underway
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