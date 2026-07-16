One Dead, 3 Injured After A Construction Crane Collapses In Mumbai; Rescue Operations Underway

At least one person has been declared dead and three others injured after a massive construction crane collapsed and crashed into a residential complex at the JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road (East). According to reports, the falling structure crushed several parked vehicles below the under-construction high-rise, leaving them severely damaged. Emergency rescue teams and police arrived at the scene immediately to secure the area and initiate a rescue operation. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the structural failure.

Several Parked Vehicles Extensively Damaged

During the incident, several parked vehicles in the housing compound were crushed and severely damaged by the falling crane debris. Reports state that the accident caused widespread panic among the residents, with hundreds gathering near the site.

The heavy crane, which was being used for the high-rise construction work, suddenly fell inside the active society premises. Tragically, one person lost their life, and three others sustained serious injuries in the collapse.

Rescue Operations Underway

Police personnel and officials from the concerned local departments rushed to the location to manage the crisis. Active rescue operations are underway to clear the debris and determine the exact cause of the collapse. Meanwhile, the authorities have appealed to residents and the general public to stay away from the accident site to allow emergency personnel to carry out their operations without delay.

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