One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

The annual Banni festival celebrations at Devaragattu Devaragattu in Holagunda mandalin Kurnool district turned violent on Thursday leaving one person dead and around 50 others injured following a clash between two groups.

According to preliminary reports, the two groups pelted stones at each other, triggering tension at the festival venue. Of the injured, 15 sustained serious injuries, while the condition of eight people was reported to be critical. The critically injured have been shifted to Adoni Hospital for better medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Potharaju, a resident of the Teru Kattu area in Alur village.

The incident has raised concerns over the violence during the annual festival celebrations. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the clash are awaited.