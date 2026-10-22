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Home > Regionals News > One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

Reports suggest the violence broke out after midnight during the procession of the ceremonial idols of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy. Soon, villagers who were taking part in the traditional ritualistic 'stick fight' clashed with each other and started throwing stones and flaming torches.

The deceased has been identified as Potharaju, a resident of the Teru Kattu area in Alur village.
The deceased has been identified as Potharaju, a resident of the Teru Kattu area in Alur village.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 13:38 IST

The annual Banni festival celebrations at Devaragattu Devaragattu in Holagunda mandalin Kurnool district turned violent on Thursday leaving one person dead and around 50 others injured following a clash between two groups.
 
According to preliminary reports, the two groups pelted stones at each other, triggering tension at the festival venue. Of the injured, 15 sustained serious injuries, while the condition of eight people was reported to be critical. The critically injured have been shifted to Adoni Hospital for better medical treatment.
 
The deceased has been identified as Potharaju, a resident of the Teru Kattu area in Alur village.
 
The incident has raised concerns over the violence during the annual festival celebrations. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the clash are awaited.
Reports suggest the violence broke out after midnight during the procession of the ceremonial idols of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy. Soon, villagers who were taking part in the traditional ritualistic ‘stick fight’ clashed with each other and started throwing stones and flaming torches.
 
“Multiple people sustained serious injuries during the Banni festival, while one person died during the incident. We gave first aid to the injured people who arrived at the facility. Many of them were bleeding from their ears, noses and heads. After providing initial treatment, we referred them to Adoni for further medical care,” Etv Bharat quoted a government doctor as saying.
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One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

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One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

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One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

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One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool
One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool
One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool
One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool
One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

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