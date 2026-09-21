One Leg Out, One Leg Trapped: Hyderabad Man Trapped For 90 Minutes In Lift Between 2nd And 3rd Floors; Watch

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after his leg got trapped in a lift grille when the elevator suddenly moved upward at a building in Hyderabad’s Moosapet area. Murali had reached the second floor of a building in Anjaneya Nagar with his wife from the ground floor when the incident occurred. As he was stepping out, someone pressed the button for the third floor and the lift moved up within seconds, reportedly due to a suspected sensor malfunction. One of Murali’s legs was still inside the lift while the other was on the second-floor landing. His leg became caught in the grille as the lift rose, leaving him hanging between the second and third floors.

His wife raised an alarm and other residents tried to free him, but their efforts failed. The residents then informed the HYDRAA control room. A Disaster Response Force (DRF) team deployed in Kukatpally rushed to the building, while Sanathnagar fire personnel later joined the rescue operation. In Hyderabad, rescuers had to break part of the lift wall to reach the trapped man.

HYDRAA rescues Moosapet man trapped between lift floors HYDRAA rescued a 40-year-old man who was trapped between a lift and the wall of a three-storey building in Moosapet’s Anjaneya Nagar on Sunday. Murali was trapped between the lift grille and the second-floor wall after an… pic.twitter.com/cGv5ahFOhP — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) September 20, 2026

Hyderabad rescue teams spend 90 minutes freeing trapped man

Reportedly, the rescue operation continued for around 90 minutes. Fire personnel used a hydraulic cutter to cut through the obstruction and free Murali from the lift. He was eventually rescued and shifted to a hospital.

Murali suffered a fractured leg after being trapped between the lift and the wall. The incident has also raised fresh concerns about lift safety in Hyderabad, particularly after the suspected sensor malfunction caused the elevator to move while he was getting out.

Hyderabad lift incidents add to five-month safety concerns

As per reports, at least three major lift accidents have been reported across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past five months, leaving two people dead and several others injured or trapped.

The incidents include the death of a 50-year-old woman in Ongole, a student being trapped inside a lift at Hyderabad’s Uppal Skywalk, and the death of a five-year-old girl at a women’s hostel in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli.

The Moosapet incident is now another serious lift accident in Hyderabad, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the elevator’s sudden movement and the rescue operation.

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