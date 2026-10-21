One Plea Withdrawn, Another Pending: Delhi High Court To Hear AISA’s Neha Bora On Rs 10,000 Peace Bond Tomorrow

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on October 21 pulled back their plea from the Delhi High Court, which challenged a two-day extension of their judicial custody. The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court had passed the extension in connection with the anti-CEC protests. Justice Subramonium Prasad had told them he was not inclined to hear their writ petition because another remedy was available. The Cockroach Janta Party leaders then withdrew it, and the court allowed this without giving any opinion on the merits.

Delhi High Court told the CJP leaders to follow the course of law

During the hearing, the judge said, “Liberty is sacrosanct. But if the Code provides for remedy… when there is already provision available.” The custody period was ending the same day, and Das and Ranka were due before the SEM Court. Justice Prasad told them orally, “Would it not be better for you to withdraw this, see what happens at 2 PM and then follow the course of law.”

Delhi High Court’s withdrawal order came after a strict magistrate ruling

The plea targeted an October 19 order by Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj. She observed that the two had deliberately breached their bonds and immediately committed a breach of peace. The order said the investigating officer’s grounds of apprehension raised concerns about their alleged habit of calling protests at de-notified areas. Their promise not to repeat this did not inspire confidence, the court added, given the material the police placed on record.

Delhi High Court also saw questions over sureties in the same case

The magistrate had also asked for fresh sureties. She found the earlier ones unfit, noting that photographs on the bond documents did not match the sureties’ Aadhaar cards. They also could not give satisfactory answers during the inquiry.

Delhi High Court has another anti-CEC protest matter listed for tomorrow

Separately, the Delhi High Court will hear Neha Bora’s plea tomorrow. Bora is the national president of the All India Students Association (AISA). She is challenging a notice asking her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety to maintain peace during an inquiry. The notice followed her participation in the “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest on October 16.

The matter was listed for urgent hearing today, but Justice Prasad adjourned it at the request of Bora’s counsel. Her petition was settled by Advocate Abhik Chimni. It was filed through advocates Moksha Sharma, Ayan Dasgupta, Samerendra, Pranjal Abrol and Gurpal Singh.

The Supreme Court has also dealt with the issue. It directed, among other things, that there should be no detention except by the procedure established by law. This applies particularly to peaceful assemblies beyond the area covered by a Section 163 order. On October 15, it asked the Union Government to place on record the Section 163 orders in force in New Delhi, apart from the one dated August 23. It adjourned the challenges to their validity to November 19.

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