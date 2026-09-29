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Home > Regionals News > One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

A shocking incident was reported outside a Mysuru engineering college after a man allegedly poured petrol on himself following a woman’s rejection and tried to hug her.

Representative Image (Photo: AI)
Representative Image (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 17:51 IST

A shocking incident happened at an engineering college in Mysuru, Karnataka, when a man reportedly poured petrol on himself after a girl rejected his proposal. It reportedly took place outside the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, which falls under the Vijayanagar police station. According to the police, the man tried to hug the woman with petrol all over him.

This incident alarmed many people who were around the college. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and controlled the situation before it worsened. The man and the woman were said to be injured in the incident, and both needed medical attention.

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Man Allegedly Pours Petrol on Himself After Rejection

As per the information gathered, Chandan hails from the village of Algodu in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district in the state of Karnataka. Police also stated that Chandan and the woman belong to the same village. It seems that the couple knows each other, but she denied her marriage proposal to him.

After the denial of his marriage proposal, Chandan reportedly threw petrol over his body at the Mysuru college. Thereafter, Chandan reportedly tried to embrace the lady. It led to chaos among the people around the place. Police personnel arrived there and saved Chandan. He was immediately rushed to KR Hospital in Mysuru, where he is receiving treatment.

Woman Also Injured During Incident

The woman also suffered some injuries during the incident, as per the information gathered till date. She was admitted to the private hospital in Mysuru for her treatment. Further information regarding the nature of her injuries has not been revealed yet. The investigation into the incident is ongoing at the moment by the police of Vijayanagara.

They are trying to get to the bottom of how things transpired before and during the act. In addition to this, they are trying to investigate the background behind the reasons why Chandan poured petrol over himself.

Vijayanagar Police Begin Investigation

The case has left many wondering about what exactly went down between the two before their confrontation outside the college. The investigation of the case has been started by the police, and the facts of the matter are being collected.

As of now, it is clear that the incident took place after the woman refused Chandan’s marriage proposal. The investigation carried out by the police will try to establish the facts of the matter and the situation. Chandan is still undergoing treatment at the KR Hospital, while the woman is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru.

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One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College
Tags: karnataka

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One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

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One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College
One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College
One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College
One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College
One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

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