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Home > Regionals News > One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

Patna Municipal Corporation has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to help Chhath devotees locate nearby puja ghats, access Google Maps directions and contact officials for assistance during the four-day festival.

One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites
One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 11:54 IST

On the first day of the four day festival, the city has handed devotees a new tool. A single “Hi” on WhatsApp is meant to lead them to the water’s edge.

A Festival Begins With Nahay Khay

Chhath Puja began on Friday with Nahay Khay, the first day of a four day festival of purity, devotion and sun worship. For lakhs of families in Bihar, the days ahead are filled with fasting, preparation and long walks to the river or pond for the evening and morning offerings to the sun.

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The harder question for many is a simple one: which ghat is closest, and how do I reach it?

The Patna Answer: A Chatbot

Authorities in Patna have made special arrangements for devotees this year. The Patna Municipal Corporation has launched a WhatsApp service, available on 9264447449, that helps people find the nearest ghats and ponds where they can offer arghya during Chhath.

What The Chatbot Shares With You

It provides the name of the ghat and the Google Maps location of the ghat. It also provides the name and contact number of the sanitation inspector and the zonal officer in-charge of that particular ghat. This helps if a pilgrim finds any problem at that ghat, he or she would have someone to contact.

Apart from Chhath, this same platform provides information regarding the services provided by the Municipal Corporation and the means of filing the complaint related to civic problems.

Four Step Process From Your Phone To The Ghat

First, send a Hi message to the WhatsApp number 9264447449. Then choose your language. Thirdly, select the option View Nearest Ghat for Kartik Chhath. Lastly, provide the live location and you will get all the information about the nearest Chhath ghat.

Directives By The Chief Minister For The Festival

Not only has the chatbot been making arrangements, but the state government is busy too. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, chaired a review meeting through video conference and gave directives to his officers to provide tight security, 24X7 patrolling and cleanliness drive at the railway stations, bus stands, and ghats.

A Welcome For Those Coming Home

Choudhary stressed that people returning to Bihar from other states and from abroad for the festival should feel safe and welcome. He asked district magistrates to personally monitor cleanliness and security at public places and ghats, ensure adequate facilities, involve local volunteers and deploy swimmers at village level ghats.

What Comes Next?

It will be the coming three days that will prove everything. Can the chatbot handle the rush as thousands of devotees try accessing it simultaneously? Are those sanitation inspectors and zonal officers mentioned in the responses going to respond to their call? Finally, can there be safety in the crowds at the ghats during arghya?

For the devotees taking part in the ritual in the river, this is going to be shown in a calm ritual in offering to the Sun God.

Also Read: She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

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One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

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One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

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One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

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One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites
One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites
One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites
One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites
One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

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