Online Class Turns Into Horror as Masked Man Slashes 19-Year-Old’s Neck and Forehead, Then Flees: What Happened in Faridabad?

A routine online class turned into a terrifying attack for a 19-year-old BCA student in Faridabad after a masked man allegedly entered her house in broad daylight and slashed her multiple times with a blade. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Monday at Budhana village in Sector 86, police said. The third-year college student was reportedly alone at home when the unidentified attacker entered the house.

Masked Man Attacks Student While She Was Attending Online Class

According to police, the suspect had covered his face with a cloth and attacked the student without giving her an opportunity to defend herself. He then fled from the house. The student suffered three cuts on her neck and two on her forehead. After the attack, she managed to alert her father over the phone.

“She had alerted her father over the phone, after which he rushed back home and took her to the hospital for treatment,” a senior police officer said. The student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Father Rushed Back After Daughter’s Distress Call

The police said the girl’s father originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to Faridabad after the pandemic. His daughter had moved in with him around three months ago to pursue her studies.

“His daughter had come to stay with him around three months ago for her studies. The two were living alone in the house at Budhana village in Sector-86,” the officer said. The circumstances that led to the attack remain unclear, with the suspect still unidentified.

CCTV Footage May Hold Clues About Faridabad Attack

Faridabad Police have registered a complaint against an unidentified suspect at Kheri Pul police station. Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the attacker and trace his movements.

“Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas in an attempt to ascertain the identity of the suspect and arrest him. Motive behind the incident will be clear only after the suspect is arrested,” he added.