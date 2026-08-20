Online Threats And Harassment: What Model Riya Ahir Told Mumbai Police

Model Riya Ahir, who made headlines for blocking a police van during a recent student demonstration, is facing severe online harassment and death threats after a video of her went viral. She along with other female protesters, including a 19-year-old girl, has been targeted with abusive messages, prompting them to approach the police for protection and demand the withdrawal of the FIR registered against them.

Who is Riya Ahir?

Riya Ahir is a model who recently came into the spotlight after a video of her participating in a protest went viral on social media. Following the video’s circulation, she said she faced a wave of online abuse and threats. Ahir has now approached the police, seeking the withdrawal of the FIR registered against her and action against those allegedly targeting her on social media.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Model Rhiya Ahir has lodged a complaint with the cyber police regarding online abuse, threats, and trolling. Riya had become the face of the protest after stopping a police van that was transporting protesters Model Riya says, “People who support me have… pic.twitter.com/BMm54j5gqQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

Mumbai Youth Congress Meets Police

A delegation of the Mumbai Youth Congress met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma and raised concerns over the FIR against Ahir. The delegation also highlighted the alleged online harassment and threats that Ahir has been facing since the protest video gained widespread attention.

Ahir Seeks Action Against Online Abusers

Ahir has appealed to the police to take strict action against people allegedly posting abusive comments and issuing threats against her. She has also urged authorities to address the online harassment accompanying the controversy surrounding the protest video.

19-Year-Old Protester Also Facing Abuse

Ahir said that she was not the only person facing such harassment. According to her, Muskan, a 19-year-old who participated in the protest, has also been subjected to abusive comments and threats on social media. The allegations have raised concerns over the safety of protesters and the potential consequences of online harassment following the circulation of protest-related content.

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