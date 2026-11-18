A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Pune for allegedly posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and cheating residents of a housing society of around Rs 35 lakh over 11 months. The accused, Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, allegedly used his fake identity to become the society’s chairman, gain control of its bank accounts and siphon off money. Police said he also promised residents and acquaintances unsold flats through a lottery, collected money and issued forged no-dues certificates. Investigators found that Kulkarni had never cleared the IAS examination and had studied only up to Class 12.

How the Pune man used a fake IAS identity to become chairman

As per reports, Kulkarni, who lived in a housing society near Balewadi High Street, allegedly began claiming he was an IAS officer in 2025 when he was staying in Chikhali. He reportedly told his family and neighbours about his supposed achievement, and his father also repeated the claim. Some media outlets even reported his alleged success.

After moving to Balewadi, he showed residents photographs and newspaper reports of felicitation ceremonies. He also accompanied them to meet the builder and allegedly used his claimed position to pressure the builder into handing over the society. Residents believed his claims and made him chairman.

Baner police station sub-inspector Raju Jadhav told PTI that Kulkarni had never passed the IAS examination and had only completed Class 12. He confirmed that the accused had been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Pune society’s fixed deposit allegedly used to siphon off money

According to police, the housing society had deposited Rs 37 lakh as a one-time maintenance charge in a fixed deposit at a government bank’s Pimple Saudagar branch.

Kulkarni allegedly took a loan of Rs 10 lakh against the FD and transferred it to the society’s savings account at the Paud Phata branch. He then withdrew Rs 5 lakh through a cheque and transferred the remaining Rs 5 lakh to his personal account.

As per reports, he subsequently submitted an application for premature closure of the FD using forged signatures. After adjusting the loan, the bank transferred the remaining Rs 27 lakh to the society’s account. Police alleged that Kulkarni combined this amount with Rs 30 lakh already available in the account and transferred the money to his personal account for his own use.

Investigators also said he forged the signatures of the society’s secretary and treasurer to gain control of its online banking. He allegedly issued no-dues certificates using forged signatures as part of the fraud.

Fake MHADA flat allotments add to Pune fraud allegations

In another alleged scheme, Kulkarni told relatives and acquaintances that five to six Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats were available and that he could arrange their allotment through the builder.

When people demanded allotment letters, he allegedly created a fake email ID in the name of a builder’s employee and sent them letters generated using ChatGPT.

Reportedly, a few people had deposited their money in the bank account of the housing society for the allotted flats. But when there were no allocations, Kulkarni refunded only a portion of the money collected. It has been alleged that one person got back just half of the money he had deposited.

A case has been filed by the police against these allegations. Further investigation into the fraud in the Pune housing society is going on.

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