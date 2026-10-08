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Home > Regionals News > Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home

Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home

A routine journey back from field duty ended in tragedy in Gorakhpur when a speeding roadway bus hit Deputy Ranger Chandra Bhushan Paswan's bike, leaving his wife and two minor daughters behind.

Speeding bus hit the bike of a deputy ranger in UP (Photo: AI)
Speeding bus hit the bike of a deputy ranger in UP (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 18:05 IST

While returning to his office after field duty on Thursday, a 42-year-old official from the Forest Department, Gorakhpur, succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Ranger Chandra Bhushan Paswan was riding back to his office when he was hit by a speeding bus at Chakia turn, which is situated near GIDA Sector 26, located on the highway between Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The driver of the bus reportedly fled from the scene, but he was arrested by the police later on.

Deputy Ranger Was Returning From Field Duty When Bus Struck Bike

Paswan was an inhabitant of Jodhpur who was working as the Deputy Ranger of the Sahajanwa Range in Gorakhpur. Paswan was also assigned to the Sahajanwa Beat. On Thursday, he went out for his usual field visit. At about 3 in the afternoon, he was coming back to his office at Sihapar on his motorcycle.

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As he reached the Chakia turn, a roadways bus coming from Lucknow hit his bike. The collision threw Paswan onto the road, leaving him with serious injuries.

Forest Officials Rushed Him To Hospital After Highway Crash

Forest Department employees and local residents reached the spot soon after the accident. An ambulance took Paswan to the community health centre, where doctors provided first aid. Considering the severity of his condition, he was referred to the district hospital. However, doctors examined him after his arrival and declared him dead. The news sent shockwaves through the Forest Department and Paswan’s family.

Bus Driver Fled After Accident, Police Later Took Him Into Custody

According to the reported details, the driver fled the scene following the crash. Police later took him into custody. The circumstances surrounding the collision are now part of the police investigation. The accident occurred on a busy highway while Paswan was returning from official field duty.

Two Minor Daughters Lost Their Father

The tragedy has left behind Paswan’s wife and two minor daughters. He was also the only son of his parents. His death has left the family facing a sudden and painful loss. For his daughters, who were expecting their father to return home after work, Thursday’s journey ended with news that changed the family forever. The Forest Department and relatives were left devastated following the sudden death of the Deputy Ranger.

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Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home
Tags: accident newsGorakhpur newsHighway AccidentLUCKNOWLucknow newsup newsuttar pradeshUttar pradesh news

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Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home

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Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home
Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home
Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home
Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home
Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home

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