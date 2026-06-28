Over 100 girls Fall Ill at Jharkhand School After Allegedly Drinking Tank Water; Probe Underway

More than 100 students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district reportedly fell ill after allegedly drinking water from the school’s overhead storage tank. The incident occurred on Friday at the residential school in Kharaundhi block, which houses around 300 girls.

The students complained of stomach aches, vomiting, dizziness, and weakness before being rushed to the hospital. According to district officials, most have since been discharged, while six girls remained under observation on Saturday in stable condition.

Staff Suspended After Preliminary Inquiry

A district-level inquiry found prima facie negligence by the school management. As a result, authorities directed the suspension of the warden, a full-time teacher, and a cook.

While talking to the Indian Express, Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra said, “We have directed that the warden, a full-time teacher and a cook be relieved from their duties”. Officials have also collected food and water samples for testing to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Allegations of Poor Facilities

Kharaundhi Block Pramukh Abha Rani alleged that students had repeatedly complained about poor food quality and inadequate drinking water. “Many girls were forced to drink hot water stored in the overhead plastic tank during the day’s intense heat,” she said.

She also claimed the school kitchen and premises were unhygienic and that meals were not being served according to the prescribed menu. According to Rani, a power outage during the Muharram festival disrupted the water supply, while an RO purifier installed in the warden’s room was allegedly inaccessible to students.

The district administration has also issued a show-cause notice to the Block Education Officer and withheld the officer’s salary pending an explanation for the failure of routine inspections. The investigation is continuing, with authorities awaiting laboratory reports on the food and water samples.

Focus Shifts to Student Safety

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining safe drinking water, hygienic kitchens, and regular inspections in residential schools. As officials await the laboratory test results, the inquiry is expected to determine whether contaminated water, food, or other factors led to the mass illness.