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Home > Regionals News > Over 24 Bihar Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Cook Mistakes Detergent For Salt In Lunch

Over 24 Bihar Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Cook Mistakes Detergent For Salt In Lunch

All students were hospitalized in Bihar's Nalanda district after a cook mistakenly added detergent to a mid-day meal. All children are stable; authorities have launched an inquiry into the negligence.

The affected students were taken to Bihar Sharif hospital for medical treatment. (Source:X)
The affected students were taken to Bihar Sharif hospital for medical treatment. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 09:35 IST

Over 24 schoolchildren fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government primary school in Paingri village of Bihar’s Nalanda district. The affected children, aged between 6 and 12 years, were shifted to Bihar Sharif hospital after their condition deteriorated. All the children are reportedly out of danger.

Children Allegedly Served Food Contaminated With Detergent

According to the students, the vegetables served during lunch lacked salt, prompting several children to complain to the cook that the food tasted bland. The cook allegedly picked up detergent powder kept nearby, mistaking it for salt, and added it to the food. Soon after consuming the meal, several children reportedly developed symptoms consistent with chemical ingestion and food poisoning.

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Children Shifted to Bihar Hospital

Following the incident, the affected students were taken to Bihar Sharif hospital for medical treatment. Doctors monitored the children, and officials said their condition is currently stable, with all of them out of danger.

Families Accuse Authorities of Negligence

The incident sparked anger among local residents and the families of the affected children. Parents accused the school authorities and those responsible for the mid-day meal programme of negligence and demanded accountability for the lapse.

Police, Officials Launch Inquiry

District police and administrative officials have initiated an inquiry into the incident. The investigation is expected to establish how the detergent powder was kept near food ingredients and determine responsibility for the alleged mix-up.

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Over 24 Bihar Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Cook Mistakes Detergent For Salt In Lunch
Tags: Bihar Mid-Day MealBihar Paingri village schoolBihar Sharif hospitalGovernment school negligencehome-hero-pos-3Nalanda food poisoningSchool food contamination

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Over 24 Bihar Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Cook Mistakes Detergent For Salt In Lunch
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