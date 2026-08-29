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Home > Regionals News > Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

The train was halted at Khandwa railway station for emergency medical treatment before proceeding under continuous health monitoring toward Thrissur.

Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 18:09 IST

More than 30 schoolchildren travelling from Delhi to Thrissur in Kerala on the Mangala Express fell ill after reportedly developing symptoms of suspected food poisoning during their journey. The students, who had travelled to Delhi as part of a school tour, began vomiting and complaining of nausea after having lunch at Bhopal railway station. The incident triggered a medical response at Khandwa and Bhusawal railway stations, where railway authorities arranged emergency medical assistance and examined the affected students.

Students Fall Sick After Lunch

The group comprised 93 students and 12 teachers, along with other accompanying school staff. The children had travelled to Delhi on an educational tour and were returning to Thrissur when several of them suddenly complained of nausea and started vomiting. According to information available so far, around 30 students fell ill, with the condition of a few reportedly becoming more serious. The exact cause of the illness has not yet been established, although suspected food poisoning is being considered.

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Train Halted at Khandwa for Medical Assistance

As the students’ condition worsened, fellow passengers alerted the Khandwa railway administration. Railway officials subsequently arranged for medical and commercial teams to reach the station. The affected students were provided first aid and medicines. The train was also halted at Khandwa for around 40 minutes to facilitate medical assistance and assessment of the students. Railway officials advised that students whose condition did not improve could get down at Khandwa and seek further treatment.

Medical Team Deployed at Bhusawal

The Mangala Express later reached Bhusawal railway station, where railway authorities had made additional medical arrangements as a precautionary measure. Doctors, nurses, railway officers and other staff were deployed, while an ambulance was kept ready for any emergency. Doctors examined the students after the train arrived, and medical personnel were also made available to accompany the group for the onward journey.

Cause of Illness Yet to Be Confirmed

While the timing of the symptoms after lunch has raised concerns about possible food poisoning, railway authorities have not yet confirmed the source of the illness. Further medical assessment may be required to determine what caused the students to fall sick. The incident comes as the school group continues its journey back to Thrissur, with railway officials keeping a close watch on the students’ health.

Also Read: ‘People Don’t Like Bold Women’: 45-Year-Old Noida Resident Says No Regret For Abusing Security Guard

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Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Khandwa railway stationMangala Express food poisoningThrissur schoolchildren train illness

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Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

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Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid
Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid
Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid
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