Over a dozen people reportedly suffered food poisoning after eating chicken shawarma bought from a street food stall in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Monday night. The affected people included a two-year-old child and a pregnant woman, who was admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital. All the affected people are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

People complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever after eating shawarma from the AK Shawarma stall near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi.

According to reports, people from different parts of the city purchased middle eastern dish from the stall, and within few hours of consuming it, they began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning.

Initially, the affected individuals reportedly dismissed the uneasiness as a minor issue. However, as their condition deteriorated by Tuesday afternoon, they began arriving at IGM Hospital for treatment. Later, the number of patients increased over the course of the day and over a dozen people were reportedly affected by the food poisoning. Authorities say the number could rise further.

Bhiwandi witnessed similar incident affecting 117 people

As the latest incident has raised concerns over food safety standards in Bhiwandi, a similar incident of food poisoning was reported a few months ago which reportedly left around 117 people ill in the city. The old incident of food poisoning was also linked to shawarma consumption.