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Home > Regionals News > Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

A police search at a TMC office in West Bengal's Sarisha allegedly led to the recovery of over ₹1.02 crore in cash. The party has rejected the claims and raised serious questions over the police action.

Cash Worth Over ₹1 Crore Found at TMC Office After Late-Night Police Operation (Photo: X)
Cash Worth Over ₹1 Crore Found at TMC Office After Late-Night Police Operation (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 23:32 IST

More than ₹1.02 crore in cash has allegedly been recovered from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The recovery reportedly took place after police questioned Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The seizure has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling party accusing the police of fabricating the case.

Over ₹1.02 Crore Recovered From TMC Office in Sarisha

According to the Diamond Harbour Police District, officers searched a TMC party office in Sarisha after receiving information from Sumit Roy during questioning. Police claimed to have recovered more than ₹1.02 crore in cash from the premises. The office is reportedly linked to Shamim Ahmed, TMC MLA from Magrahat West.

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Roy is currently in police custody. On Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Majumdar addressed a press conference and shared details of the alleged recovery. However, police have not revealed where the money came from or what it was meant to be used for.

TMC Rejects Police Claims, Calls Recovery Fabricated

The cash recovery has sparked a fresh political confrontation in West Bengal. The TMC has rejected the police version and described the entire case as fabricated. The party alleged that police took Roy to its Sarisha office and carried out the search to create controversy.

According to the TMC, Roy was questioned until 3 am before being taken for a seizure operation around 3.30 am. The party claimed he was not informed about the destination.

TMC Raises Questions Over Sumit Roy’s Safety

The party has also made serious allegations about Roy’s treatment in custody. It claimed police threatened him with a third encounter at Diamond Harbour Women’s University if he refused to cooperate, referring to two previous cases. The TMC said it was taking legal action and expressed concern that Roy’s life could be at risk while in police custody.

With the police maintaining their claims and the TMC challenging the operation, the alleged ₹1.02 crore recovery has turned into a fresh political flashpoint in West Bengal.

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Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist
Tags: Abhishek BanerjeeBengal politicsCash Recoveryhome-hero-pos-2political-controversySumit RoyTMC Newswest bengal

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Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

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Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

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Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist
Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist
Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist
Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist
Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

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