‘Paak Kar Diya, Burqa Pehno, Pujo Mat Karo’: Lucknow Minor Alleges Brutal Assault, Physical Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

A case involving alleged blackmail, sexual abuse and forced religious conversion has been reported from Malihabad in Lucknow, where a woman has accused a man named Shahnawaz of targeting her when she was a minor. Reportedly, according to her complaint, the alleged harassment began when she was 16-17 years old and studying in Class 11. She says the accused forcibly applied sindoor to her forehead outside her home, photographed her and later used the picture to threaten her.

The woman alleged that Shahnawaz repeatedly threatened to make the photograph viral on social media and warned that he would kill or make her family disappear if she spoke about the incident. She said these threats kept her silent for a long time. The complaint also alleges that he forced physical relations with her several times.

Lucknow woman alleges pressure to leave her religion

As per reports, the complaint further alleges that the accused put continuous pressure on her to convert to Islam. Shahnawaz allegedly forced her to recite the Kalma, wear a burqa and stop worshipping Hindu gods and goddesses. When she objected, she alleges that he abused her using caste-based remarks and subjected her to further harassment.

The woman also alleged that the accused had planned to forcibly convert her by arranging for a Maulana to be called. The allegations have added another serious dimension to the case, which began when she was still a school student in Lucknow.

Lucknow police register case against three accused

Reports say that according to the complaint, the incident involving the sindoor took place on January 1, 2021. The woman said the accused applied it against her will and clicked her photograph. When she protested, he allegedly threatened to circulate the image and harm her family.

After allegedly facing the harassment for years, the woman approached the Malihabad police station in Lucknow and submitted a written complaint seeking action. Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR against Shahnawaz, Siraj and Shahrukh under various serious sections.

Lucknow police begin probe into allegations

As per reports, police officials said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and from all angles given the seriousness of the allegations. They also said strict legal action would be taken if the allegations are established.

The case has caused concern in the Lucknow area, with the police now examining the allegations of threats, blackmail, forced physical relations and pressure for religious conversion as part of the investigation.

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