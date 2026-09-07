Padma Shri TK Lahiri Assaulted At BHU Hospital: What Happened In Clash With Arvind Pandey?

An alleged clash involving 85-year-old Padma Shri awardee and former Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor TK Lahiri and Arvind Pandey, an associate professor at the same hospital, has sparked controversy. Photographs showing Lahiri with a visibly red and injured eye have circulated widely, while his family has alleged that the veteran professor was assaulted. Pandey, however, has denied assaulting Lahiri and offered a different account of how the injuries occurred.

Family Alleges Lahiri Was Slapped and Punched

According to an email sent by Lahiri’s family to the BHU Vice-Chancellor, Pandey allegedly slapped and punched the veteran professor in the face during an incident on the night of August 29. The family alleged that Lahiri’s eye turned red following the incident, with photographs of his injuries subsequently going viral. They described the alleged assault as unprovoked and said it ended only after a nursing assistant intervened. Lahiri has reportedly been admitted to the BHU hospital’s ICU since January 27, 2026, where he is undergoing treatment. The alleged incident reportedly took place in the Cardiothoracic Department on the fifth floor of the Superspeciality Block.

How Did the Clash Happen?

Pandey has disputed the family’s version of events. According to his account, he had gone to Lahiri to help clean him. Pandey said Lahiri refused and became violent, allegedly spitting on his face during the confrontation. Pandey maintained that the injuries occurred during the ensuing struggle as he attempted to help clean the professor, rather than as a result of an assault.

BHU Denies Assault Allegation

The controversy has triggered criticism from people who have expressed concern over the alleged treatment of the veteran professor. However, the BHU administration has denied that Lahiri was assaulted. With conflicting accounts emerging from the two sides, the circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain disputed. Further inquiry and evidence will be crucial in establishing exactly what happened during the clash

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