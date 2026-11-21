A Pakistani teenager who was allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has been safely recovered from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, five days after she went missing. A joint police operation led to her recovery from the Bath police station area. However, the accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar, managed to escape before the police could catch him.

The teenager is currently under the protection of women police officers. Police teams from Jodhpur are also heading to Bhagalpur to take further action.

How Jodhpur Police Traced The Missing Girl

The case took a major turn when the technical team of Jodhpur Police traced the teenager’s location to the Bath police station area in Bhagalpur. Following this development, Jodhpur Police contacted Bhagalpur SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav and requested assistance.

Under the supervision of City SP Atulesh Jha, a special team was formed. It included women police station in-charge Lucy Kumari and officers from Bath and Shahkund police stations. The team successfully located and rescued the teenager.

Accused Allegedly Lured Girl With False Promises

According to the information shared by police, the teenager had travelled from Pakistan to Jodhpur on a long-term visa. Her father, who lives in Jodhpur, had filed a kidnapping complaint at Boranada police station after she went missing.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Deen Dayalpur village in Bihar’s Shahkund area, allegedly lured the girl with false promises and took her away. He works at a factory in Jodhpur. However, instead of keeping her at his home in Deen Dayalpur, he allegedly hid her in the Bath police station area.

Accused Escapes Before Police Raid

It was found out that Yogesh Kumar was the son of Mantu Mandal. The police stated that he was able to escape before the police team was able to launch their raid on the spot. In confirming the rescue, the SP of the city, Atulesh Jha, stated that the girl had been successfully rescued, according to information provided by the Jodhpur Police. Jodhpur authorities have already been informed about this. The police team from Boranada has gone to Bhagalpur.