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Home > Regionals News > Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

The four friends had reportedly left home around 7 am but never returned. While two bodies have been found, the other two boys remain missing, prompting a search operation.

Police are investigating the case, and an official statement is awaited.
Police are investigating the case, and an official statement is awaited.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 20:52 IST

A shocking incident has emerged from Barahpur village in Bihar’s Mokama police station area, where the bodies of two teenagers were recovered from a well. The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Rajnish, both residents of the village. According to preliminary reports, the boys were allegedly beaten to death before their bodies were thrown into the well. Meanwhile, villagers suspect that two more teenagers who went missing along with them may also have been killed. Police teams have reached the spot, and a search operation is underway to check whether more bodies are inside the well.

Four Friends Left Home At 7 AM, Never Returned

According to sources, four teenagers, who were close friends and usually spent time together, left their homes at around 7 am. They reportedly went towards the fields, where a well is located some distance from the village. However, none of them returned home, raising concerns among their families. At around 4 pm, a farmer who had gone to the fields noticed a body inside the well. He immediately alerted the police and local residents. The news spread quickly, and a large crowd gathered at the spot.

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Two Bodies Recovered From Well

Following the alert, Rural SP Komal Meena and SDPO Ramkrishna reached the scene along with police personnel. During the operation, two bodies were recovered from the well. The deceased were identified as Sonu and Rajnish. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear. Reports suggest that the teenagers may have been beaten before their bodies were dumped into the well, but the allegations are yet to be officially confirmed.

Search On For Two Missing Teenagers

Villagers fear that the other two boys who had accompanied Sonu and Rajnish may also have met with the same fate, as they remain untraceable. Police are searching the well for additional bodies. A large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order and assist with the search operation. Several claims are circulating among villagers, but the exact sequence of events is yet to be established.
Also Read: Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

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Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?
Tags: Barahpur village incidentBihar crime newsBihar Mokama newsbodies recovered from wellfour missing friendshome-hero-pos-3Mokama triple murdersearch operation in MokamaSonu and Rajnishtwo boys missing in Bihartwo teenagers found dead

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Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

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Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

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Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?
Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?
Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?
Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?
Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

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