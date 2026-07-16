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Home > Regionals News > Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

A suicide pact took a shocking turn on Prayagraj’s New Yamuna Bridge when a man jumped first and his girlfriend back out and immediately flee from the site.

Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 22:48 IST

While the final judgment in the Ketan Agarwal murder case is still pending, similar shocking incidents continue to be reported from other parts of the country. From social media platforms to daily news bulletins, reports of tragic incidents involving couples where either the male or the female ends up as the victim have become a regular occurrence. In a bizarre new development in Uttar Pradesh, a young man jumped into the Yamuna River from the New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj. Fortunately, a swift rescue operation conducted by local police and divers saved his life. However, a shocking detail has emerged: the man was accompanied by his girlfriend, who fled the scene the moment he plunged into the water.

Why the UP Man Jumped into the Yamuna River

According to the police, the incident took place on the New Yamuna Bridge, and the man who jumped has been identified as Annu Gupta. Investigators believe the couple arrived at the bridge with the joint intention of ending their lives.  

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However, the situation took an unexpected turn. Gupta decided to jump first, but upon seeing him plunge into the rushing water, his girlfriend seemingly panicked, backed out, and immediately walked away from the spot. Thanks to the timely intervention of nearby local divers and police personnel, Gupta was successfully pulled out of the river alive.  

Why Did His Girlfriend Flee?

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed that the couple had arrived at the bridge together. While the initial plan appeared to be a mutual suicide pact, the woman abandoned the decision once she witnessed the reality of Gupta drowning in the river. Rather than calling for help or waiting for emergency services, she fled the area immediately.  

Police Investigation Underway

The police have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact circumstances and triggers that led to this extreme step. Authorities are actively searching for the woman to record her statement. Officials stated that the case is being thoroughly examined from all angles, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the final findings of the investigation. 

Also Read: JD Vance Accuses Israeli Officials Of Trying To Keep Iran War Going. Why Did He Say That?

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Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees
Tags: Annu Gupta Yamuna jumpboyfriend jumps girlfriend runs awaygirlfriend flees suicide bridge UPPrayagraj Naini bridge suicide pactUP couple suicide attemptYamuna Bridge Prayagraj incident

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Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

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Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees
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